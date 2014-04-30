Beauty Buzz: 5 Things to Know About Cupping, How to Bulk Up Fine Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Feel like you’re wearing a ton of makeup but don’t know why? This may be the answer you didn’t know you were looking for. [Jezebel]

2. Nail polish brand Julep reinvented the polish brush, and it may just make for the best DIY manicure we’ve ever seen. [Fashionista]

3. Fine hair? Here’s how to bulk up your strands. [Daily Makeover]

4. This DIY recipe for an eye treatment sounds good enough to eat. [Style.com]

5. Curious about cupping? Here are 5 things you need to know. [StyleCaster]