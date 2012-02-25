Cupcakes & Cashmere’s Emily Gives Makeup Tips & Must Haves

We recently told you that Emily Schuman, the blonde and bubbly blogger behind Cupcakes and Cashmere has teamed up with Estee Lauder to collaborate on tutorials, trend break downs, and much more for the brand.

Her latest video includes tips for getting that perfect “everyday” makeup look that we have all been trying for years to nail down. You know the one — when you want to look effortlessly chic in a matter of minutes. Emily advises that, “In order to create a great look you have to start with a nice base. So, I always begin with a light moisturizer.”

Emily also let us in on a few of the key things that she has to grab before running out of the house in the morning: “Here are my top five things I have to grab before I run out the door: Sunglasses, phone, lip gloss (Star Pink), small notepad + pen, camera.”

She also added, “As for things I carry with me for touch-ups, I take along only one really bright lipstick. If I need to take my casual look to one that’s a bit more polished, a colorful lip does the trick faster than anything else.”

Check out the video below and continue to look out for Emily’s posts on esteelauder.com!