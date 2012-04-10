Cupcakes & Cashmere Shows Us How To Get A Perfect Wedding Day Makeup Look

If you’re a fan of the lovely Emily from Cupcakes & Cashmere than you know that she is only days away from her big wedding day, and if you’re a fan of weddings in general than you know that New York Bridal Week starts this weekend—so what better time for some wedding beauty inspiration!

Emily teamed up with Estee Lauder and (our favorite) makeup artist Tom Pecheux to show us some expert tips for the perfect bridal beauty look. Tom walked us through prepping and priming the skin for a long-lasting makeup look and gave his expert tips for applying powder, bronzer and blush!

Check out the video above to see Tom’s and Emily’s take on the perfect wedding look!