Cupcakes & Cashmere Blogger Teams Up with Estee Lauder

Emily Schuman, the blogger behind the popular site Cupcakes and Cashmere, has joined forces with beauty brand Estee Lauder as their new social media and digital guest editor. Schuman, who has been blogging since 2008, and has a site which is visited by 18- to 44-year-olds 100,000 plus times a day, will concentrate on speaking to what she loves — beauty, style (and of course food) and letting her personality shine through.

The partnership will showcase a push in the digital realm for Estee Lauder, something which the brand has not yet done — but which they hope will put them to the forefront of the conversation. Geri Schachner, senior vice president of global communications at Estee Lauder explained, “We want to reach out to more women than currently come out to esteelauder.com. We want to tap into her audience and merge her audience with ours.”

As for Schuman’s love for all things Estee, she told WWD that, “I love beauty. For anyone who has never looked at my blog, I do a lot of how-tos. I am constantly wearing red and pink and orange lipsticks and will experiment with any nail polish. They are some of the most well-received posts that I do, so I feel like it was just a very natural fit to work with a brand that I love.”

Rather than choosing a celebrity spokesperson for the job, Estee Lauder wanted to find someone that could engage with their audience, which is exactly what Schuman plans to do. Rather than skew too much from her typical blogging style, she noted that, “they are showcasing my views. The readership that I have gotten is because people really feel as if they know me. In a sense, I make myself vulnerable. I put out so much of my life, and I put so much into it. The difference with a celebrity is they aren’t so transparent with their lives, and it is not as easy to relate to that. That is one of the things blogs do so well, they are relatable.”

Do you want to see more of these relationships, with bloggers as spokespeople, or do you like the traditional celebrity partnerships?