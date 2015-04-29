How You Can Score Cupcakes and Cashmere Blogger Emily Schuman’s Favorite Beauty Products

Whether it’s to learn a DIY lipstick trick, master a homemade nacho recipe that will make your friends think you picked it up at a gourmet bistro, or to get the scoop on ways that will make your apartment feel like a home, Emily Schuman’s blog Cupcakes and Cashmere has become that of a lifestyle happy place. It pulls together tidbits of info and projects that are instant pick-me-ups. We often travel over to her blog to see the lipstick colors and products she’s wearing on the reg (she’s known for this bold staple), and end our browsing session with tons of inspo (and makeup shopping ideas!) for our daily lives. Emily’s latest partnership will make scoring her makeup must-haves that much easier. The blogger has teamed up with the monthly beauty subscription service Birchbox to curate their May box. Filled with products from beloved brands like Living Proof, Smashbox, Jurlique, and more, Emily made sure to include products that would “elevate everyday” and make a positive significance in your routine. We caught up with the blogger—who’s second book Cupcakes and Cashmere at Home is out in late May—to find out more about this collab, her best on-camera beauty tips, and more.

How did you decide what made your Birchbox beauty curation?

I’m a product junkie—I think my friends and family can attest to that. I have beauty products spilling out of every drawer, purse, and cupboard. But, I’m also someone who is a loyalist. If I find a product that works—no matter the brand—I stand by it. Birchbox has a huge inventory of both under the radar products and beauty industry heavyweights, but I went with my gut and selected the brands I know and love. These are the products that have a permanent spot on my bathroom counter. At the end of the day, we’re all looking to feel like the products we buy work well. That helped navigate my decisions for my Birchbox curation.

Since you’re always taking pictures of yourself for the blog, do you find that anything has changed about your beauty routine? Do you look for more in products?

The biggest thing that has changed for me is that I choose buildable products. In my normal everyday life, I am sitting in front of my computer writing blog posts, putting together DIYs, or cooking in the kitchen. I’m not in front of the camera during these times, so I usually use a light hand. However, when I’m doing a photo or video shoot, I need to make sure I don’t look washed out, so I definitely layer more makeup than I would wear for answering emails. That’s why buildable products are key. Whether it’s a foundation or an eye shadow, I make sure the products I buy have a wide range of coverage.

You’re famous for your experimentation with lip colors. What colors do you find to be the most flattering? Are there any colors you’ve totally sworn off?

I have an olive/yellow undertone, so the most flattering lipstick color for me is a bright orange or coral shade. My favorite is Topshop Rio Rio, and I wear it whenever I need a pick-me-up. I haven’t sworn off any colors because I feel like makeup should be fun. Even with my yellow undertone, I still wear MAC Snob (a cool-blue violet color) or go dramatic with almost black vamp lips. I don’t take it too seriously.

What’s changed the most in your beauty routine now that you’re a new mom?

After becoming a mom, the time I spend on my beauty routine has dramatically decreased. If there is a multi-tasking product, I am on it. A two-in-one cheek and lip tint is a lifesaver. I use the same pencil for my brows and my eyes and seek out the items that I know will save me time. I dyed my hair darker to be less high-maintenance. But, on the flipside, the three minutes that I get to put on some makeup seems much more indulgent now. It’s nice to be reminded that I can find a little “me time” in something that I used to take for granted.

What was the first beauty look that you really perfected?

It took a while to get there, but I rely on a “bare” face and bold lip look when I want to feel polished. For years, I actually truly went bare-faced and just threw on some lipstick until I realized that a little bit of foundation and bronzer can go a long way. I avoid heavy eye makeup, and add just a bit of color to the hollows of my cheeks and along my hairline. I feel done, without being overdone.