The Cupcake Craze Is Officially Over: Crumbs Is Going Out of Business

In the year 2000, Carrie and Miranda picked up a few cupcakes at New York City’s Magnolia Bakery in an episode of “Sex and the City” and before you could say “extra icing, please,” the cupcake craze was off and running.

Entrepreneurs were quick to jump on the trend, and soon dessert brands like Baked by Melissa to Sprinkles to Babycakes were the hottest thing going. The trend picked up so much steam that Slate referred to it at “The Cupcake Bubble” in a 2009 post. Like all bubbles though, it seems that this one has officially burst.

Crumbs, one of the biggest success stories of the cupcake boom (it even went public three years ago) told its employees Monday that it would be closing all of its stores at the end of the business day, reported The Wall Street Journal today. The company had grown to 48 stores in 10 states.

“Regrettably Crumbs has been forced to cease operations and is immediately attending to the dislocation of its devoted employees while it evaluates its limited remaining options,” the company said in a statement.

So, we bid you farewell cupcakes. Yes, some of the best of you are over 600 calories—more than a third of the suggested daily caloric intake for women—but binge eating at birthday parties, office parties, or whenever we felt like a cake for one won’t be the same without you. And with that thought, we’re off to console ourselves by eating a box of macarons.