Cult Beauty Buys! The Most Loved Products

Although beauty brands release new products every season (though it may seem like there’s a steady trickle of new formulas weekly) we tend to stick to our favorites. You can call us picky, stuck up or even a product snob but we like what we like. In an environment (and our chosen industry) where we surround ourselves with so many luxurious goods, we’re lucky that we can claim just a few favorites.

Over the years products have become known as must-haves among editors and addicts alike. Read below for our most-loved cult beauty products!



La Mer Creme de la Mer



Quite possibly the most recognized beauty product of all time, this creme softly moisturizes and repairs even the most sensitive of skin. $130, bloomingdales.com

Nars Blush in Orgasm



The Nars product that gets girls most excited (aptly named Orgasm) is a peachy pink blush with just a hint of shimmer, complimenting almost every skin tone and making it a cult product. The versatile color has also been formulated into a Multiple, so you know what that means…$26, narscosmetics.com

Bobbi Brown Bronze Shimmer Brick



Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Brick includes five shades of colors that are easily blended together to give a nice glow wherever the powder is applied, making all of us “Pretty Powerful.” $38, bergdorfgoodman.com

DiorShow Mascara



Dior’s original mascara is a cult favorite of makeup artists and beauty addicts alike. The rich black formula leaves you with ultra thick lashes and no flakes, so bat away! $24, sephora.com

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color



For nail polish fanatics, there are just some brands that we hold our bated breath for new realeses and Chanel certainly tops the list. With iconic shades like Jade and Vamp, we’d be crazy not to paint our fingertips with the laquer. $23, chanel.com

YSL Touche clat



YSL’s magical concealing pen works on all of your dark spots and blemishes helping to instantly erase those long hours at the office (or long nights out). The iconic gold pen slips easily in your clutch for on-the-go touch ups. $40, yslbeautyus.com

Shu Uemera Eyelash Curler



The one eyelash curler that can always be relied on is Shu Uemera’s classic rendition with its silicone curved pad. With just one quick grip on the lashes, eyes look instantly wide awake (call it your sans caffeine go-to). $19, shuuemera.com

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion



This lotion may be a cult favorite simply because it’s included in your bag everytime you buy any Clinique product but the stuff can’t be beat. The lightweight lotion moisturizes and nourishes the most sensitive of skin. $24, clinique.com

