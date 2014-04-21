Which Cult Products Are Worth the Hype?

With so many options out there, it can be hard to distinguish which beauty products have true staying power. As with anything, they come, and they go, but in the midst of that never-ending cycle, there are a few key items that are so good that they really stick. These tried-and-true standouts are the ones we — and much of the beauty world — turn to in times of need.
Here, we pull together eight cult favorites (a mix of new and old!) that truly are game changers. Take a look at our picks above and let us know what products you totally swear by!
You'll absolutely nail the romantic look with a swipe of this tint. It’ll leave your cheeks flushed and rosy in the best kind of way. Plus, it doubles as a lip tint—making it one of the two-in-one products we come back to time and time again.
Benefit Benetint, $30, Sephora.com
If you haven’t hopped on the Beauty Blender train, consider this your cue. The genius applicator makes it easy to blend foundation seamlessly into your skin (see you never, cake face!).
Beauty Blender, $19.95, Sephora.com
Basically the Holy Grail of skin-brightening products, this miracle worker helps you put your best face forward. With a click or two of the super portable pen, you’ll deliver instant radiance and seamless coverage to any imperfections. It’s really no wonder we always keep one of these stashed in our bag at all times.
Yves Saint Laurent Touché Eclat, $41, Sephora.com
With an array of fresh-faced fans and beauty insiders (like Pat McGrath and Olivia Palermo) swearing by it, this mask definitely deserves a spot in our beauty routine. It moisturizes, plumps, and refreshes your skin while treating it to a dose of vitamins, minerals, and more beauty boosting ingredients.
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, $125, Sephora.com
Okay, so this one isn’t technically a beauty product, but it sure does work as one. You can use it to condition your hair, moisturize your skin, and keep your lips in kiss-worthy shape. Though there are a bunch of different brands, we can't help but love this no-frills option. Super affordable and super nourishing? We couldn't ask for anything more.
Dr. Bronner’s Coconut Oil, $11.17, drbronner.com
This palette is so good, it comes in four completely awesome versions: Naked, Naked2, and Naked3 (pictured)—plus Naked Basics, a palette with all matte shadows. Each option contains every shadow you’ll need for the perfect every day neutral or after-hours smokey eye.
Urban Decay Naked Palette, $54. Urbandecay.com
If one product deserves a spot in a beauty hall of fame, it’s this provocatively named blush. The universally flattering peachy pink shade has just a hint of shimmer — a combination that, as proven by the many beauty awards it’s received throughout the years, makes it a must-have for any makeup bag.
Nars Blush in Orgasm, $30, narscosmetics.com
A favorite among celebrities and beauty bloggers alike, when you put anything GlamGlow on your face, you'll end up with the best skin of your life. We're particularly fond of the Supermud Clearing Treatment, which evens out skin and makes you glow.
GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment, $69, Sephora.com