9 Cult Amazon Skin Care Products Customers Actually Swear By

Amazon Prime is undoubtedly one of the most genius inventions in the digital age, if not of all time (well, at least as far as shopping goes). Not only has it changed our standards to, perhaps unrealistic expectations of delivery time frames, but it’s also changed the way we shop online as a whole. While scouring Amazon for cult beauty products may have felt like a bit of a gamble five or so years ago (hello knock off’s and expired skin serums), now days, you can find a huge selection of advanced skincare products (both prestige and affordable) as well as a sizable assortment of seemingly Amazon-exclusive beauty products from lesser known and indie brands. While these obscure labels may be unfamiliar, these are backed by thousands of glowing reviews and customer before-and-after’s to boot.

Many indie and up-and-coming brands often look to Amazon as their entry-level marketplace to sell their merchandise because there’s little overhead and the platform reduces the need for fancy marketing endeavors and social media campaigning without compromising visibility to potential customers. With that being said, just because these under-the-radar brands may or not be available for sale in brick and mortar beauty stores, and may have less than stellar logos and packaging designs, the astonishingly above-average reviews to rating ratios have elevated these products to beauty’s coveted cult status sector- not mention the fact that they’ve also become regulars in our shopping carts.

Of course, another bonus to less than luxe art direction and packaging, is that these products retain their efficacy without heightening the price to pay for a team of graphic designers or a social media department. Sure, you get most of your typical drugstore skin care staple on Prime, but these top-rated indie brands are definitely worth adding to your beauty arsenal. From highly-concentrated retinol creams to dupe-worthy Vitamin C serums, according to loyal customers and repeat buyers, these Amazon products offer skin-transforming results without breaking the bank. Here are some of customer’s top-rated favorites.

Baebody Beauty Retinol Moisturizer

This retinol-infused moisturizer is backed by a whopping 3,000+ reviews and boasts a 4 star rating. Customer’s applaud this products ability to combat fine lines, texture, and dullness while still remaining hydrating enough to prevent redness, peeling, and extreme dryness like other retinoid products.

$18.99 at Amazon

Thayer’s Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner

Okay, this is one exception in where the charming vintage-inspired packaging is equally as effective as the product it contains. This rose petal toner cleanses the skin and refines pores thanks to a witch hazel base, but doesn’t strip the skin completely dry like other comparable toners on the market. It’s alcohol-free and contains aloe vera, so it’s suitable for all skin types – including sensitive.

$6.99 at Amazon

Timeless 20% CE Ferulic Acid Serum

This vitamin c serum contains a similar formulation of 20% L-absorbic acid (the Vitamin C form), Ferulic Acid, and Vitamin — similar to the coveted Skinceutical’s best-selling CE Ferulic Acid serums – which costs nearly $170. Countless customers have vetted this product as a bona fide dupe for the high-end serum.

$18.99 at Amazon

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Cream

This “magical” cream has a huge variety of beauty uses — you can wear it as an intensive moisturizer on the face, dab some on dry elbows and knees when winter skin has reached its peak, or use it treat ezcema breakouts. Despite its rich, emollient formula, many reviewers say that it works well on oily and acne prone skin as well, even helping to clear blackheads rather than clog pores.

$32.99 at Amazon

Body Merry Retinol Surge Moisturizer

This anti-aging moisturizer has nearly 3,000 reviews and an (almost) 5-star rating. Containing a cocktail of skin-enhancing actives from retinol to plumping hyaluronic acid and soothing green tea extract, this is one skincare powerhouse that low maintenance skincare connoisseurs should have in their collection.

$21.84 at Amazon

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

When it comes to seriously deep pore cleansing, Aztec’s best-selling clay mask arguably unrivaled. It’s backed by more than 15,000 reviews and has nearly a 5-star rating. Fans of this facial mask touts it for its ability to clean pores and rid the skin of blackheads. Many fans of this cult mask like to mix the powdered clay with Apple Cider Vinegar as opposed to water because it adds more anti-bacterial (read: anti-acne) properties to the mix.

$10.95 at Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C 20% Professional Facial Serum

This plant-based facial serum contains a potent blend of Vitamin C (20% Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate) as well hyaluronic acid, Vitamin e and aloe to help reduce irritation. Customers swear by the sun-spot eliminating and luminosity boosting magical powers of this potent serum that will only set you back $20. If you’re not convinced by the 5,000+ of mostly positive reviews, the ample collection of customer before and after photos should be enough to make you add to cart ASAP.

$19.99 at Amazon

LilyAna Naturals Rosehip and Hibiscus Eye Cream

This all-natural eye cream is infused with rosehip seed oil and Vitamin C to soften fine undereye lines, boost brightness and retain moisture all day. Customers also seem impressed by the generous size of the pot compared to most eye creams on the market.

$19.99 at Amazon

Mizon All in One Snail Repair Cream

This k-beauty classic is lauded for its regenerating (thanks to its infusion of snail mucin) benefits, with reviewers praising surprising ability to fade acne scars, reduce fine lines, heal cystic acne outbreaks, and combat dullness, This multi-functional cream seems to be a favorite of fans with a surprisingly wide array of different skin types, ages, and skin concerns. Don’t be thrown off by the snail slime — it’s a best seller for a reason.

$16 at Amazon

