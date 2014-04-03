Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cucumber

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Cucumbers have been a staple in spas for years, used as a way to cool and calm our skin after intense treatments and facials. Clearly, beauty brands took notice of the benefits of the vegetable, because cucumber-infused products have been trickling onto the shelves of our favorite skin care stores more and more. Not only does cucumber extract relax and soothe your skin, it also leaves your skin feeling incredibly soft and hydrated.
Take a peak through our slideshow above to find out how the delicious green vegetable is more than just a tasty addition to your salad and let us know which product you’re dying to try next!
With NARS oil-free makeup remover, the days of rubbing and tugging at your eyes to remove that pesky waterproof mascara are over! Did we mention this gentle remover won't leave an oily residue on your skin either? Oh yeah, this stuff is good.
NARS Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, $25, Sephora.com
Yes, Sisley's Botanical Moisturizer may be costly, but the soft, silky skin you have after using it is priceless.
Sisley Botanical Moisturizer with Cucumber, $170, Nordstrom.com
Deep clean your complexion with Mario Badescu's Cucumber Cleansing Lotion. This cucumber infused toner will purify and perfect your skin so breakouts become a thing of the past.
Mario Badescu Cucumber Cleansing Lotion, $15, Nordstrom.com
Just because it's makeup doesn't mean the product has to irritate your skin. Take Jouer's Brightening Powder for example, the luminous loose powder is formulated with vitmain E and cucumber which calms and cools the skin, while the shimmering powder will leave you looking brilliantly radiant.
Jouer Brightening Powder, $28, Nordstrom.com
Wipe away the day the right way with Josie Maran's Bear Naked Wipes. Of course you should follow up with a proper cleanser and moisturizer, but these all natural makeup removing wipes are gentle enough to remove even the most stubborn of eye makeup.
Josie Maran Dear Naked Wipes, $12, Sephora.com
From puffy eyes to crows feet to dark circles, the undereye area is a troublesome spot for many women. Fortunately, Origin's Eye Doctor exists and those unwanted imperfections can fade away.
Origin's Eye Doctor Moisture Care for Skin Around Eyes, $35, Sephora.com
First Aid Beauty's Facial Radiance Pads will refresh and renew your skin without the harsh chemicals that often leave your face feeling red and irritated.
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads, $30, Sephora.com
The perfect solution for dry, inflamed, and irritated skin is Peter Thomas Roth's Cucumber Gel Mask. The cooling and calming texture of the gel will provide intense hydration to the skin, while the cucumber extracts will alleviate any redness and irritation you may be experiencing.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, $45, Sephora.com