Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cucumber

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Cucumbers have been a staple in spas for years, used as a way to cool and calm our skin after intense treatments and facials. Clearly, beauty brands took notice of the benefits of the vegetable, because cucumber-infused products have been trickling onto the shelves of our favorite skin care stores more and more. Not only does cucumber extract relax and soothe your skin, it also leaves your skin feeling incredibly soft and hydrated.

Take a peak through our slideshow above to find out how the delicious green vegetable is more than just a tasty addition to your salad and let us know which product you’re dying to try next!

