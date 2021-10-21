This Nude Lipstick Broke the Brand’s Website After It Went Viral on TikTok

The power of TikTok strikes again. Unlike the lube-as-primer videos and some other questionable viral hacks, we’re big fans of this trending product. CTZN Cosmetics lipsticks are going viral on TikTok — so much so, the brand’s website crashed, according to the company. But basically every makeup brand hawks nude lipstick, so what makes these so special? Well, the company was actually started to bring nude lipstick and other ultra-flattering shades to people of color who are underrepresented in the beauty industry.

Sisters Aleena, Aleezeh and Naseeha Khan have the unique experience of being born in the U.S. and raised in the U.A.E. with Pakistani ethnicity. No matter where they lived, they didn’t see themselves represented in major beauty campaigns. They set out to change that with CTZN Cosmetics and 25 shades of “nude.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The most popular product is this Nudiversal Lip Duo, which has a comfortable matte lipstick on one end and a hydrating lip gloss on the other. It goes perfectly with the creamy, long-lasting Lipstroke Waterproof Lip Liner ($16 at Nordstrom). They go so well together in fact, TikToker @erinduganjurchak was obsessed the second she applied the lip duo — er, trio. “Dare I say, that is my perfect nude?” she says. When @mikaylanogueira tries her perfect nude, she’s just as obsessed.

Both beauty pros are especially impressed with the brand’s online matching tool that helps you find your nude, even if you like one shade darker or lighter than your skin tone. After applying the matte lipstick and gloss, @mikaylanogueira says, “That’s fucking perfect!” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Hurry and grab a shade or two before TikTok sells them out.