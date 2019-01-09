Crystal-Infused Beauty is More Popular Than Ever: Here are the Products Worth Trying

Scroll To See More Images

Holistic beauty has gone through its fair share of trends and unlike its more mainstream counterparts, where it seems only one craze can thrive at a time, multiple eco-conscious ones are co-existing. For instance, while DIY methods and essential oils provide a cost-effective way to go all-natural with our routines, crystal therapy, an understandably pricier beauty route, is also gaining traction. And now, crystal beauty products are hardly in short supply.

Crystal therapy outside of its beauty benefits has a long history shrouded in both scientific evidence and some mysticism. For instance, it’s safe to say most of us have been told that meditating with a gemstone in our hand or along our chakras–otherwise known as the energy centers throughout the body–will somehow promote heal and balance our physical and emotional selves. But let’s be real: most of us have no idea how it actually works.

“Nearly everything in nature has both an electromagnetic field and a vibration. Vibrations resonate at different speeds. As human beings, we pick up vibrations as do crystals,” says Holly Harding, Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and founder of O’o Hawaii, a new brand that utilizes crystals and gemstones in its formulations. So based on that finding, it is believed that crystals oscillate and hold their frequencies as they have a natural ability to power and support energy fields, not only in our sub-conscious, but our bodies as well.

“The electromagnetic energy from a crystal can transmit to balance, heal and energize the skin as well as promote healing of the mind and body,” adds Harding. So while putting crystals and stones inside a product formula is appealing based on the popularity of crystal healing alone, it also carries actual physical benefits. For instance, Harding says rose quartz crystals help minimize fine lines, wrinkles and redness.

“They also reduce tension, which can in turn relax our facial expressions and lead to fewer lines. This crystal is also associated with blood circulation, self-love, calming and comforting,” she says. And sapphire crystals, historically known for their healing qualities, also have astringent properties and according to Harding, have high vibrations that help with skin healing, inflammation calming, radiance and rejuvenation.

So when you’re done studying what stones match up with each chakra and pick up a few to meditate with, get familiar with the brands–both affordable and luxe–that are harnessing the power of crystals and gemstones in their most popular products.

Herbivore Botanicals Brighten Instant Glow Mask

Who doesn’t want a glow-up? This brightening mask doesn’t have vitamin C, but it does contain rice powder and pineapple enzymes (a gentler form of chemical exfoliation) for smoother texture and tourmaline gemstone from Brazil to aid in brightening.

$48 at Herbivore Botanicals

Sisley Paris Eye Contour Mask

The skin around your eyes is the most sensitive, which explains why experts are constantly telling us to slather on the eye cream. This isn’t exactly a cream, but it is a lightweight mask, made with a gang of active plant-based ingredients–including malachite– that get to work in minutes to calm puffiness and over time, smooth out fine lines.

$145 at Nordstrom

Elemis Pro-Collagen Quartz Lift Serum

When your face stops cooperating with gravity and you want some plumpness restored to your cheeks, this pricey serum may do the trick. It’s infused with a derivative of seaweed to bind moisture in the skin, as well as the precious stones rhodochrosite and quartz, which assist in creating a network of proteins that make the skin appear tighter.

$177 at Elemis

Glossier Haloscope

There’s a reason this is one of the brand’s most popular products. Infused with crystal extracts, vitamin-rich moisturizers and available in three different inclusive shades, it creates a dewy effect without excess shimmer.

$22 at Glossier

Nurse Jamie UpLift Facial Beauty Roller

This celebrity favorite doesn’t spew out a cream or serum. However, the 24 tourmaline stones along the hexagon shape help ease the rolling action that’s meant to get blood flowing beneath the skin, thus bringing warmth to the face and better absorption of products over time.

$69 at Nurse Jamie

Pacifica Crystal Lit Moon Oil

Should you want to top off your daily routine with another layer of moisture, this lightweight oil will give your complexion a dewiness that doesn’t look greasy. It includes lavender for calming irritation, blue tansy for gentle exfoliation and quartz for stimulating blood circulation.

$22 at Ulta

Sjal Kashmir Saphir Perfecting Mask

Made with blue copper, blue sapphire and blue lotus, this luxurious mask does everything a pick-me-up should do for the face. It promotes a more even tone, thanks to the sapphire, as well as calming benefits, thanks to other nourishing ingredients that include chamomile and lavender.

$150 at Sjal Skincare

O’o Hawaii Detoxifying Face Scrub

This active scrub does two very important things: leaves us with feather-soft skin and delivers an uptick in blood circulation for a plumper-looking appearance. Its all-natural formula also includes sapphire crystals to promote healing.

$95 at O’o Hawaii

Odacite Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum

While the formula itself doesn’t contain crystals or gemstones, the applicator is made of Aventurine, which is known to bring good luck and prosperity.

$44 at Odacite

Nazan Schnapp Renewing Rose Clay Mask

Made with 100 percent natural ingredients including rose quartz gemstone, this powder formula when blended with water, turns into a paste that boosts skin cell renewal.

$38 at The Detox Market

Ildi Pekar Thermal Water Tonik

In addition to a slew of brightening and clarifying ingredients (Hungarian thermal water, aloe, willow bark, lemon peel and cranberry fruit, to name a few), this base tonic also includes clear quartz for balancing the body’s overall energy.

$88 at Ildi Pekar

Mazz Hanna Amethyst Infused Cuticle Oil

Though the formula is made up of nourishing organic oils, the rollerball applicator contains purple amethyst, said to help fight the urge to pick and bite the nails.

$28 at Mazz Hanna

Kora Organics Rose Quartz Luminizer

In case the name didn’t give it away, this creamy highlighter–also made with noni fruit extract, coconut and rosehip oils–also contains rose quartz crystal powder for a luminous, pink glow.

$28 at Kora Organics

Girl Undiscovered Under the Waterfall Crystal Cleansing Water

Coconut water, aloe juice, kanuka honey, thanaka bark and New Zealand Matakana water are what make this no-rinse makeup remover such a game-changer. But moon-bathed citrine and rose quartz inside the bottle are what take it to the next level.

$42 at Girl Undiscovered

Briogeo Rose Quartz Crystal Energy Comb

Like rose quartz for the face, a comb made with the precious crystal also promotes circulation in the scalp, thus leading to quicker, healthier hair growth.

$160 at Briogeo