Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes

Okay ladies, so you know that having the right tools to apply your makeup is just as important as having the right products. Investing in a great set of makeup brushes is a must for any woman who is serious about looking absolutely flawless. Fingers and sponges can only go so far when applying your makeup before it’s time to pull out the big guns. I have found the most glamorous makeup brushes ever, and they also look so sleek and chic sitting on your bathroom counter.

The Advanced Beauty Tools Brush Collection is a collection of completely vegetarian and cruelty-free brushes that are made from Nufibre bristles. So these brushes are the perfect buy for not just the makeup lover but the animal lover as well. The handles are made from resin and then finished with a gorgeous chrome finish—and did I mention how wonderful they feel in the hand? Whipping out one of these babies to swirl on your blush or eye shadow will feel like your pampering yourself in total luxury. You can get the 10-piece set or go for the smaller 4-piece travel set that comes with a roll pouch. Visit AHALife to purchase these unique brushes. I’m totally obsessed!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.