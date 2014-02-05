StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Crown Braids

Augusta Falletta
If there’s any hairstyle that’s consistently testing our DIY abilities, it’s the braid. Whether it’s a fishtail or a waterfall, braids can be a bit tricky, but they’re totally worth any of the agony of styling once you get the finished product. Our latest obsession is the crown braid, a favorite for bad weather days and formal occasions alike.

We took to Instagram to find some crown braid inspiration and we were blown away to find more than we expected. From undone updos to mini braids, take a look at some of our favorite crown braids in the slideshow above!

A braid fit for a queen. 

@Cheeselou's platinum blonde hair looks gorgeous in a French crown braid. 

@Bebelashes' slick, sleek braid is practically a real crown on top of her head. 

@Shopatrend shows off this beautiful crown braid that's just a touch undone. 

@Aneliablabla's double crown braid is seriously impressive. 

@Claireeleanor8's hairstyle is doubled up for a full on updo, and we love the result. 

@Emmanning_ used tiny braids for a headband, then kept the rest of her locks down and sleek. 

@Idahoej keeps things interesting with a multi-strand braid and hints of pink hair peeking out. 

@Dryblowdrybar makes one incredibly enviable crown braid, only made better by the little bit of highlights in the hair. 

