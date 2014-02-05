Instagram Insta-Glam: Crown Braids

If there’s any hairstyle that’s consistently testing our DIY abilities, it’s the braid. Whether it’s a fishtail or a waterfall, braids can be a bit tricky, but they’re totally worth any of the agony of styling once you get the finished product. Our latest obsession is the crown braid, a favorite for bad weather days and formal occasions alike.

We took to Instagram to find some crown braid inspiration and we were blown away to find more than we expected. From undone updos to mini braids, take a look at some of our favorite crown braids in the slideshow above!

More From Beauty High:

Nina Dobrev’s Braided Bun: A Step by Step Guide

Beauty Recipe: The Messy Fishtail Braid

101 Braid Hairstyles You Can DIY