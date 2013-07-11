Awesome Nail Art Idea: The Crosshatched Manicure

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Katy Parsons

Location: Boulder, CO

Website: Nailed It

If you love it so much, why don’t you marry it? Our affection is strong for this manicure, with its straight lines over a sweetheart gradient! Gradients can be messy to create, but you’ll love the way it looks when it’s tidy. See the steps below for how to create this crosshatched nail art at home!

Photos by Katy Parsons

