The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards Serve a Master Class in Shimmery Shadow and Statement Lipstick

We’re a mere week into the 2019 awards season and as expected, there’s already plenty of red carpet moments worthy of a rewind. For instance, the Golden Globes gave us a gang of Cinderella-inspired gowns, hairstyles with hidden surprises and plenty of red lipstick. And while we were understandably impressed with the unabashed glamour of that event, the Critics’ Choice Awards proved to be more low-key, but equally noteworthy.

Though there wasn’t one, clear trend that ruled the annual event, a few standout looks did cause us to do a double-take. Whereas hairstyles were generally low-key and simple, makeup was another story. For one, a naked eyelid was nowhere to be seen. From Issa Rae’s emerald green smoky eye to Mandy Moore’s bubblegum pink accents, shimmery shadows showed up and showed out, proving that glitz isn’t just for the holiday season.

And though we’re sure the wine was flowing inside, it was just as bounteous outside, where Emmy Rossum, Indya Moore and others sported bordeaux-inspired lip colors to match their ensembles. See the most attention-grabbing beauty moments below.

MJ Rodriguez

The Pose star commands the camera’s attention in blush-toned shadow and pink lipstick with a glossy finish.

Jameela Jamil

The BlogHer Health 2019 speaker and The Good Place actress’ charcoal eyeliner only enhanced her gorgeous, brown eyes.

Laura Harrier

All nude everything is the theme of the BlacKkKlansman star’s makeup look, along with free-flowing waves.

Charlize Theron

Here, the actress proves there’s no better combo than peach eyeshadow and green eyes.

Lady Gaga

The singer and actress looks every bit the movie star in a classic Old Hollywood-inspired ‘do.

Olivia Munn

Face-framing tendrils and statement red lipstick completed the actress’ red carpet slay.

Kiki Layne

The If Beale Street Could Talk star’s slicked back half-up, half-down hairstyle put her glossy red lip and shimmery eyeshadow center stage.

Emmy Rossum

We’re trying not to stare at this nearly-perfect pairing of wine lipstick and deep-plunge gown.

Amandla Stenberg

The beauty chameleon proves you can never go wrong with a classic cat eye, topped with shimmery gold shadow.

Issa Rae

The Insecure star looks sultrier than ever in a smoky eye accented with emerald shadow and a nude glossy lip.

Constance Wu

We’re literally going crazy over the Crazy Rich Asians star’s effortless take on the no makeup-makeup look.

Lucy Boynton

Two thumbs up for the Bohemian Rhapsody actress’ delicate take on the milkmaid braid.

Mandy Moore

You can never have enough pink, especially when it comes to standout red carpet makeup.

Indya Moore

The Pose star looks like a queen in dark red lipstick and an elegant head piece.

Chrissy Teigen

The throwback feel of the author and TV host’s flipped-up bob goes perfectly with her strapless gown.