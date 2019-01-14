The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards Serve a Master Class in Shimmery Shadow and Statement Lipstick

Scroll To See More Images
We’re a mere week into the 2019 awards season and as expected, there’s already plenty of red carpet moments worthy of a rewind. For instance, the Golden Globes gave us a gang of Cinderella-inspired gowns, hairstyles with hidden surprises and plenty of red lipstick. And while we were understandably impressed with the unabashed glamour of that event, the Critics’ Choice Awards proved to be more low-key, but equally noteworthy.
Though there wasn’t one, clear trend that ruled the annual event, a few standout looks did cause us to do a double-take. Whereas hairstyles were generally low-key and simple, makeup was another story. For one, a naked eyelid was nowhere to be seen. From Issa Rae’s emerald green smoky eye to Mandy Moore’s bubblegum pink accents, shimmery shadows showed up and showed out, proving that glitz isn’t just for the holiday season.
And though we’re sure the wine was flowing inside, it was just as bounteous outside, where Emmy Rossum, Indya Moore and others sported bordeaux-inspired lip colors to match their ensembles. See the most attention-grabbing beauty moments below.
MJ Rodriguez
The Pose star commands the camera’s attention in blush-toned shadow and pink lipstick with a glossy finish.
Jameela Jamil
The BlogHer Health 2019 speaker and The Good Place actress’ charcoal eyeliner only enhanced her gorgeous, brown eyes.
Laura Harrier
All nude everything is the theme of the BlacKkKlansman star’s makeup look, along with free-flowing waves.
Charlize Theron
Here, the actress proves there’s no better combo than peach eyeshadow and green eyes.
Lady Gaga
The singer and actress looks every bit the movie star in a classic Old Hollywood-inspired ‘do.
Olivia Munn
Face-framing tendrils and statement red lipstick completed the actress’ red carpet slay.
Kiki Layne
The If Beale Street Could Talk star’s slicked back half-up, half-down hairstyle put her glossy red lip and shimmery eyeshadow center stage.
Emmy Rossum
We’re trying not to stare at this nearly-perfect pairing of wine lipstick and deep-plunge gown.
Amandla Stenberg
The beauty chameleon proves you can never go wrong with a classic cat eye, topped with shimmery gold shadow.
Issa Rae
The Insecure star looks sultrier than ever in a smoky eye accented with emerald shadow and a nude glossy lip.
Constance Wu
We’re literally going crazy over the Crazy Rich Asians star’s effortless take on the no makeup-makeup look.
Lucy Boynton
Two thumbs up for the Bohemian Rhapsody actress’ delicate take on the milkmaid braid.
Mandy Moore
You can never have enough pink, especially when it comes to standout red carpet makeup.
Indya Moore
The Pose star looks like a queen in dark red lipstick and an elegant head piece.
Chrissy Teigen
The throwback feel of the author and TV host’s flipped-up bob goes perfectly with her strapless gown.