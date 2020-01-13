We Called It—Millennial Pink Continues to Dominate Awards Season Makeup

Last week’s Golden Globes proved the pink eye makeup trend is sticking around for 2020. Celebs even took it one step further with full millennial pink monochrome looks. Well, last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 brought out the pink makeup again, showing the trend isn’t slowing down. Whether a light wash of pale pink or a bright neon eyeliner, actors slayed their pink eye looks.

What’s so awesome about the pink eye makeup trend is how versatile it is. It works on everyone, regardless of skin type, tone or age. There are infinite shades of pink to play with depending on your comfort level or what complements your skin best. Though we love an ultra-contrasting hue of light pink on deep skin and dark mauve on paler skin, TBH. Stars showed up to the Critics’ Choice Awards really playing around with pink hues from both drugstore and luxe brands. Steal some of our favorite celebrity looks, below.

Catherine O’Hara

The Schitt’s Creek star and acting legend looked beautiful with light pink eyeshadow and a darker pink lip.

Cynthia Erivo

Makeup artist Terrell Mullin gave the Harriet star Old Hollywood glam with Armani Beauty makeup. For that stunning red lip, he used Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick in 402 ($38 at Sephora) with a touch of Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 300 ($38 at Sephora) in the center.

Kate Beckinsale

Makeup artist Rob Scheppy gave Beckinsale that shimmery pink eye with Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Stellar in 5 ($35 at Nordstrom).

Lydia Hearst-Shaw

We love the way Hearst-Shaw matched her bright pink eyeliner to her gown.

Marsha Stephanie Blake

The When They See Us actress’ pretty pink eyeshadow and matching lip go perfectly with her pink dress.

Our Lady J

The Pose actress’ pink-purple lids stand out against her black gown.

Rachel Brosnahan

You wouldn’t think light pink makeup would work so well with an orange dress but Brosnahan’s proves it does.

Saoirse Ronan

Leave it to Ronan to completely nail the monochromatic makeup look. MUA Kara Yoshimoto Bua used Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Warm Memories ($62 At Nordstrom) and Ombre Premiere Laque Liquid Eyeshadow In Quartz Rose 26 for the flush of pink on her eyes. That gorgeous lip is Rouge Allure In Rouge Spectaculaire 837 and Rouge Coco Gloss 814 ($30 at Nordstrom).

Zendaya

The triple-threat is always experimenting with her beauty look and we have to say, this is one of our favorites yet. Though her pink eyeshadow, lipstick, and chest plate don’t match perfectly, they complement each other in the best way possible.

