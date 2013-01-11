Critics’ Choice Awards 2013: See the Best Beauty Looks of the Night!

As award season ramps up (the People’s Choice Awards just took place and we can hardly wait until the Globes this weekend) the amount of time that we spend gaping over and then discussing red carpet looks becomes a bit out of control. But so far this season, and admittedly it is still very early, we have been loving quite a few of the looks. We always try to use the first few award shows to predict the others (although no one can say if this really pans out or not, but do what you wish with this information) and last night at the Critics’ Choice Awards Jessica Chastain took home the Best Actress prize while Ben Affleck took home Best Director and his movie, “Argo,” won Best Picture as well.

Another big winner of the night? Vibrant lipstick hues. One of the most exciting things of award season so far is how daring the stars have been with their beauty looks, choosing out-of-the-box lipstick colors such as neon pink (to go with a pink dress) and we can only hope this will continue. Last night’s show also saw a ton of sideswept curls or simply straightened locks, so it will be interesting to see whether stars choose curly or straight as awards season progresses. We obviously also pulled our top ten favorites of the night above – give us your thoughts on who you liked the best!