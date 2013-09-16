The Fall-Inspired Crescent Moon Mani You Have to Try

Stephanie Stone of Nailing Hollywood is a celebrity nail artist who has caught the eye of Hollywood’s most fashionable. She’s worked on editorials for magazines like Teen Vogue and Nylon, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Steve Madden and Bebe. She’s known for her trendsetting styles.
Greys, golds, and navys are all on trend for nails this fall. Since those are my favorite nail colors, I wanted to show you a super-chic way to incorporate them on your nails at once! Using Revlon Nail Enamel and Revlon Nail Art Expressionist products, I’ll show you how to get this faux-studded, crescent moon ombre look in just five easy steps. This look uses fall’s essential colors, plus an extra pop of teal, and is sure to keep your tips your No. 1 accessory this season.
What you’ll need:
Click through the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide on how to get this fall-inspired manicure.
Step 1: Base Coat. Paint all of your nails with two solid coats of Revlon Nail Enamel in "Eclectic" nail polish.
Step 2: The Crescent Moon. You're now going to create the crescent moon at the base of your nail. Using Revlon Nail Enamel in "Iconic", you'll begin this step with three strokes of the brush. If it helps, you can think of it like painting your nail normally, just pretend the cuticle is higher. Your first stroke is going to go down the center of your nail. Leave about a quarter of a centimeter between your teal color and your actual cuticle so that a sliver of "Eclectic" will remain exposed. Your second stroke will start where your first stroke begins near the base of your nail. Sweep a rounded stroke at the base of one side of your nail and then up the nail towards the free edge. Repeat for the other half of your nail as well until only a crescent shaped sliver of teal is visible and the rest of your nail is solid grey.
Step 3: Ombre. Next you're going to create a subtle ombre from the grey to a navy blue using Revlon Nail Enamel in "Urban." Dab a pool of "Urban" on to your piece of aluminum foil. Dip the corner tip of your makeup sponge into that pool. Then lightly dab the product on your makeup sponge on to the tip of your nail. You're going to want more "Urban" at the tip of your nails and then, lightly dabbing, work your way down to the middle of the nail with your sponge so that there is a subtle gradient from your gray polish into the navy. When applying this step, start with very little product on your sponge (you can define the gradient with more layers if necessary). If you use too much product at first, it will look messy and the ombre won't appear as gradual.
Step 4: Faux-Studs. Using the gold side (side 2) of your Revlon Nail Art Expressionist in "Vincent Van Gold," lightly press the skinny brush on to the center base of each of your nails where the grey and teal-colored polishes meet. This will create the illusion of a gold stud being on each of your nails, even without any 3D nail art!
Step 5: Top Coat. Lastly, apply Revlon Extra Life No Chip Top Coat to all of your nails. Top coat is especially important in this manicure because it locks all the colors together to prevent chipping. The top coat will also smooth out any texture issues you may be having from layering and sponging on the colors. When you apply the top coat, make sure to also seal the free edge of your nail. Now allow time to dry and admire your super on trend fall manicure!