The Fall-Inspired Crescent Moon Mani You Have to Try

Stephanie Stone of Nailing Hollywood is a celebrity nail artist who has caught the eye of Hollywood’s most fashionable. She’s worked on editorials for magazines like Teen Vogue and Nylon, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Steve Madden and Bebe. She’s known for her trendsetting styles.

Greys, golds, and navys are all on trend for nails this fall. Since those are my favorite nail colors, I wanted to show you a super-chic way to incorporate them on your nails at once! Using Revlon Nail Enamel and Revlon Nail Art Expressionist products, I’ll show you how to get this faux-studded, crescent moon ombre look in just five easy steps. This look uses fall’s essential colors, plus an extra pop of teal, and is sure to keep your tips your No. 1 accessory this season.

What you’ll need:

Revlon Nail Enamel in “Eclectic,” “Iconic,” and “Urban”

Revlon Nail Art Expressionist in “Vincent Van Gold”

Revlon Extra Life No Chip Top Coat

Piece of aluminum foil

Make-up sponge

Dotting tool (or paper clip) Click through the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide on how to get this fall-inspired manicure.

