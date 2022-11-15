This Tightening Cream Delivers a More Youthful-Looking Neck In as Little as 2 Weeks, According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re not already using a neck cream, you should be. It’s never too early to start hydrating and protecting some of the thinnest skin on the body—and yes, that includes SPF. If you’ve never used a neck cream before, there are a few rules. First, never apply the product in a downward motion. The skin in this area is super delicate, so work your way up towards the chin whenever you apply. And second, get yourself a cream that actually delivers on the promises it makes, like this Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment from Crepe Erase that has seriously rave reviews.

There are over 200 five-star reviewers that say this neck treatment works in as little as two weeks to hydrate the neck and reduce the appearance of sagging and lines. This treatment makes application easier than ever, with a built-in metal ball applicator that’s designed to elevate the experience of applying the cream by adding a cooling sensation that doubles as a massage. But the real star of the show with this cream is the ingredients list.

Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment

This serum is made with the brand’s signature TruFirm complex that supports collagen and elastin production to make the neck look younger in just a few weeks. “I have been using the Lift and Smooth Neck Firming Treatment for 5-6 weeks now and I can see a difference already,” wrote one reviewer.

But many others have been reporting a noticeable improvement in their neck in as little as two weeks. “The product works so well I noticed a difference after 2 weeks,” wrote one shopper. Another said, “I have used the neck firming treatment for 2 weeks now and I honestly saw immediate results. Goes on smooth, no stocky residue.”

The product description of this cream says to apply twice a day morning and night, but remember if you’re going to be heading outside, make sure to apply SPF on visible skin before applying this product.

5-Piece Body + Face System

If you’ve never used Crepe Erase before and are interested in trying out the other products in the line, you can take advantage of the holiday special introductory offer on complete skincare kits. For new customers, you can take 25 percent off a five-piece system that includes a body smoothing pre-treatment, advanced body repair treatment cream, overnight facial plumping cream, a refining facial scrub and a restorative facial treatment.

In addition to the five piece set, you’ll also get two free gifts that are valued at $87, including the Crepe Erase Ultra-Smoothing Neck Repair and the 4-in-1 Line Smoothing Capsules. So basically, you’re set with a whole new, complete skincare routine for just under $60. I’d seriously take advantage of this mega-deal while it’s still available.