This Eye Treatment Is the Secret to ‘Looking So Good at Age 70,’ Per Shoppers Who’ve Been Using It For Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever seen a mature woman who looked so good for her age and wondered what her secret was? For shoppers around the age of 70 years old, Crépe Erase’s line-up of targeted solutions is a go-to. Side note: While there’s absolutely nothing horrendous about aging (I’m pro-embracing the inevitable), taking care of your skin is extremely vital and these luxe formulas apparently go above and beyond.

The brand has plenty of intriguing products on deck, from neck lifting treatments to wrinkle-smoothing hand creams, and is even currently offering discounts on introductory kits so you can test out their bestsellers for less than usual. But if you’re looking to start on a much smaller scale, the Flaw-Fix Eye Cream is one of the items you should be looking at first.

Crépe Erase Flax-Fix Eye Cream

Several reviewers claim they’ve been relying on the cream for years to keep their skin “younger and smoother” looking, and the brand’s own concoction, TruFirm Complex, is likely to thank. It is made up of a blend of essential phytonutrients—dill, sage and apple—which remedy the consequences of UV damage while supporting elastin production that ultimately minimizes crepiness. One 55 year old reviewer confirms it keeps their “crows feet under wraps,” while another says it’s the reason “I am looking so good at age 70.”

The ultra-lightweight eye cream absorbs into the delicate area immediately upon contact, making it a suitable “makeup primer,” per another commenter. It not only works to provide long-term benefits (ie. fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, etc.) but also quickly targets puffiness while brightening tired-looking eyes. These fast-acting effects were confirmed by another reviewer who “saw a difference within a month” of use.

RELATED: TikTok Users Are Obsessed With This ‘Miracle’ Cleaner That Removes Stains in Seconds—& It’s Down to $6

Simply tap the product around the delicate eye area twice per day for the most effective results. You can also double its use as a hydrating eye mask during the winter months when the skin may be more susceptible to dryness.

There’s no telling if the Flaw-Fix Eye Cream will provide just as legendary benefits to you as its crowd of dedicated users, but we’d bet it’s worth a shot. Sign up for subscribe and save orders to get discounts of 15 percent off, plus free shipping.