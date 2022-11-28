This Tightening Body Cream With Retinol Improves Elasticity In Just 1 Week, According to Shoppers

Scroll To See More Images

Because I work in skincare, I’ve started thinking about all of those extra spots of skin that never get any TLC. Of course I have my face and neck covered with SPF, retinol and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane, and I even have my bum covered with my favorite firming cream, but I have definitely been neglecting my arms, stomach and chest.

For those forgotten places, this total firming body serum is the perfect thing to have on deck, and shoppers swear this one by Crepe Erase starts to work and deliver results in as little as one week. This serum targets uneven skin tone, and boosts skin elasticity by promoting active cell turnover that helps skin to appear hydrated and luminous. Thanks to the inclusion of retinol (with a strong potency found typically in face serums!), you can expect lightning fast results.

Toning & Tightening Body Serum

The formula also features squalane to protect the skin from future damage and signs of aging and vitamin E to protect against environmental factors like the sun and pollution from settling in on the skin. Of course, since this product has retinol, you want to make sure you’re still applying SPF when you step outside on the areas you used the product on.

“I noticed improvement in one week,” wrote one shopper, adding that this Crepe Erase formula is a stand-out from even the other results-driven products in the line. There are countless other reviews from shoppers who are flabbergasted that a product actually does what it says it’s going to do: tighten skin. *Gossip Girl Voice*: We get it, jaded shoppers, these days companies stick any label on a product just hoping it sells.

“Fantastic results thus far. Legs in shorts look much better in just a few weeks,” wrote another shopper. “I haven’t been working out so even with less toned skin, after I apply…my legs appear firmer. And I am way picky!! 🙂 great product!”

Pick up this total body serum for just $72 for a one-time purchase or for $61.20 with subscribe and save.

5-Piece Body + Face System

If you’ve never used Crepe Erase before and are interested in trying out the other products in the line, you can take advantage of the Cyber Monday introductory offer on complete skincare kits. For Cyber Monday, you can take 25 percent off a five-piece system that includes a body smoothing pre-treatment, advanced body repair treatment cream, overnight facial plumping cream, a refining facial scrub and a restorative facial treatment.

In addition to the five piece set, you’ll also get two free gifts that are valued at $87, including the Crepe Erase Ultra-Smoothing Neck Repair and the 4-in-1 Line Smoothing Capsules. So basically, you’re set with a whole new, complete skincare routine for just under $60. I’d seriously take advantage of this mega-deal while it’s still available.