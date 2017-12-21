StyleCaster
35 Runway-Inspired Ways to Elevate Your Eyeliner Game

35 Runway-Inspired Ways to Elevate Your Eyeliner Game

35 Runway-Inspired Ways to Elevate Your Eyeliner Game
Photo: ImaxTree

Eyeliner is by far one of the most versatile makeup products to exist. But the number of formulas, applicators and colors tend to outweigh our penchant for creating new looks. A cat eye is cute and all, but it can get pretty monotonous after awhile. So in an effort to shake things up and not bore ourselves to death, we’re perusing the catwalk for beauty inspo that’s anything but basic.

Every season, designers enlist makeup artists to craft looks that will elevate their runway garments and sometimes, what they come up with is actually more exciting than the fashion. Ahead, we’ve gathered 35 eyeliner looks that did just that and may inspire you to try something new before your next night out.

1 of 35
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Rainbow Shapes
Rainbow Shapes
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Neon Teal
Neon Teal
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Thick Wings
Thick Wings
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Straight and Narrow
Straight and Narrow
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Colorblocked Lids
Colorblocked Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Mad for Magenta
Mad for Magenta
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Seeing Red
Seeing Red
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Liner Brows
Liner Brows
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Green Tips
Green Tips
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | IV Lines
IV Lines
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Stacked Lines
Stacked Lines
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Blue Lids
Blue Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | All Red Everything
All Red Everything
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Smoked Out
Smoked Out
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Frosted Metallics
Frosted Metallics
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Just a Little Green
Just a Little Green
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Classic in Black
Classic in Black
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Tribal Lines
Tribal Lines
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Yellow Wings
Yellow Wings
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Straight Wings
Straight Wings
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Thick Cat Eye
Thick Cat Eye
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Tri-Colored Under Liner
Tri-Colored Under Liner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Pretty in Pink
Pretty in Pink
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Mod Cat Eye
Mod Cat Eye
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Sexy and Smoky
Sexy and Smoky
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Elevated Liner
Elevated Liner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Winehouse Liner
Winehouse Liner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Glittery Green Lids
Glittery Green Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Blue Outline
Blue Outline
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Green Corners
Green Corners
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Small and Stacked
Small and Stacked
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Black and Vampy
Black and Vampy
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Orange Details
Orange Details
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | White Hot Underliner
White Hot Underliner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Eyeliner | Teal Lines
Teal Lines
Photo: ImaxTree

