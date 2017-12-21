35 Runway-Inspired Ways to Elevate Your Eyeliner Game

Eyeliner is by far one of the most versatile makeup products to exist. But the number of formulas, applicators and colors tend to outweigh our penchant for creating new looks. A cat eye is cute and all, but it can get pretty monotonous after awhile. So in an effort to shake things up and not bore ourselves to death, we’re perusing the catwalk for beauty inspo that’s anything but basic.
Every season, designers enlist makeup artists to craft looks that will elevate their runway garments and sometimes, what they come up with is actually more exciting than the fashion. Ahead, we’ve gathered 35 eyeliner looks that did just that and may inspire you to try something new before your next night out.
Rainbow Shapes
Photo:
ImaxTree
Neon Teal
Photo:
ImaxTree
Thick Wings
Photo:
ImaxTree
Straight and Narrow
Photo:
ImaxTree
Colorblocked Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Mad for Magenta
Photo:
ImaxTree
Seeing Red
Photo:
ImaxTree
Liner Brows
Photo:
ImaxTree
Green Tips
Photo:
ImaxTree
Stacked Lines
Photo:
ImaxTree
Blue Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
All Red Everything
Photo:
ImaxTree
Smoked Out
Photo:
ImaxTree
Frosted Metallics
Photo:
ImaxTree
Just a Little Green
Photo:
ImaxTree
Classic in Black
Photo:
ImaxTree
Tribal Lines
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yellow Wings
Photo:
ImaxTree
Straight Wings
Photo:
ImaxTree
Thick Cat Eye
Photo:
ImaxTree
Tri-Colored Under Liner
Photo:
ImaxTree
Pretty in Pink
Photo:
ImaxTree
Mod Cat Eye
Photo:
ImaxTree
Sexy and Smoky
Photo:
ImaxTree
Elevated Liner
Photo:
ImaxTree
Winehouse Liner
Photo:
ImaxTree
Glittery Green Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Blue Outline
Photo:
ImaxTree
Green Corners
Photo:
ImaxTree
Small and Stacked
Photo:
ImaxTree
Black and Vampy
Photo:
ImaxTree
Orange Details
Photo:
ImaxTree
White Hot Underliner
Photo:
ImaxTree
Teal Lines
Photo:
ImaxTree