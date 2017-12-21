35 Runway-Inspired Ways to Elevate Your Eyeliner Game

Eyeliner is by far one of the most versatile makeup products to exist. But the number of formulas, applicators and colors tend to outweigh our penchant for creating new looks. A cat eye is cute and all, but it can get pretty monotonous after awhile. So in an effort to shake things up and not bore ourselves to death, we’re perusing the catwalk for beauty inspo that’s anything but basic.

Every season, designers enlist makeup artists to craft looks that will elevate their runway garments and sometimes, what they come up with is actually more exciting than the fashion. Ahead, we’ve gathered 35 eyeliner looks that did just that and may inspire you to try something new before your next night out.