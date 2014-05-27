The Most Creative Nail Designs You’ll Ever See

When it comes to nail art, whether you’re a DIY manicure kind of girl or you have a standing weekly appointment at the nail salon, we’re big believers in finding some inspiration before you swipe on polish. From time to time we like a simple accent nail or a French manicure with a bold color on the tip, but what we really love are the creative nail designs we see online. From Pinterest to Instagram, nail loving ladies everywhere post their jaw dropping nail art and we can’t help but stare. Below, we’ve pulled 10 of the most creative nail designs we’ve ever seen, and we have a feeling you’ll love them, too.

Trying to think of cute ways to show some love? This design nailed it, taking cues from spelling out the word with sign language letters.

The only thing prettier than an actual sunset in the park is the a cute sunset on your nails.

From Andy Warhol to van Gogh, this nail art takes some inspiration from the real artists.

This metallic splatter paint art is ridiculously cool, and it’s made even better by the fact that it’s used for accent nails.

In the mood for some floral nail art? Take some inspiration from this bright look, featuring different flowers on each nail.

Sometimes, the best nail art isn’t very complicated. This yellow manicure combines simple lines and colors for a cute final product.

Put on your best poker face — or poker manicure — with this playing cards nail art. Side note: This was painted free hand, and we’re so impressed.

Between the color combination, the pattern, and the extra dash of glitter, we can’t get over this nail art.

These water marbled nails are so on point for summer, but a simple color scheme change makes them work for any time of year.

A combination of lipstick and nail art? Yes, please!