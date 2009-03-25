Creating 40’s Waves for Zoe Saldana

I had the pleasure of working with one of the most beautiful woman in the world for Vanity Fair Magazine. Her name you ask…Zoe Saldana. WOW! What a great time we had.

I created this gorgeous 10940’s retro wavy hairstyle for Zoe using the the Nalu Waver (I’ve talked about this before, I’m obsessed). To make this look really modern, I didn’t want to weight the hair down with products so the waves would have a light and airy feeling. I used Build It Blowdrying Agent and Beautiful Hold Hairspray.

We shot in Harlem at Lenox Lounge and the story focused on her and about 15 hot black male models. The clothes were styled by Jessica Diehl and photographed by the famous Michael Roberts, who is a regular contributor to Vanity Fair. I can’t wait for you to see it and will let you know when it hits newsstands!

Beauty Is Individual

