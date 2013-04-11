Create This Romantic Braided Chignon (You Only Need 2 Products!)



Tom Cruise’s new co-star Olga Kurylenko is quickly becoming Hollywood’s latest It girl (she’s also in To The Wonder with Rachel McAdams), but not only because of her acting chops. She’s been racking up red carpet wins left and right. Case in point: the actress’ chignon at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of Oblivion, the film she stars in with Cruise. Here’s how hairstylist John Ruggiero created this romantic textured updo that was a perfect accent to her jewel encrusted Burberry gown. And get this: He only used two products!

Step 1: Starting with second-day hair, Ruggiero sprayed Bumble and Bumble Does It All Spray ($26, bumbleandbumble.com) throughout and then loosely waved strands to create some texture.

Step 2: He made three to four undone braids and loosely pulled them back into a low chignon, weaving them in an asymmetrical manner. This added more texture to the look.

Step 3: To match the undone feel of the updo, he gave her side bangs a soft wave.

Step 4: He set the look with Bumble and Bumble Classic Hairspray ($24, bumbleandbumble.com).

