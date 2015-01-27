Beauty Buzz: How to Create Your Own Signature Fragrance, Old School Workouts to Revisit, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Over your expensive barre or Pilates class? Go back to the basics and try one of these old school exercise methods that can yield some serious results. [Byrdie]

2. Braid paste can’t be beat. Find out why this hairstyling product will upgrade your fishtailing efforts. [The Beauty Department]

3. It’s possible to create your own signature fragrance by layering scents you already own—but there’s a trick to getting it right. [Daily Makeover]

4. What you eat can play a big impact on the state of your skin, that we know. This guide will help you decide what to incorporate into your diet based on your skincare or complexion concern. [StyleBistro]

5. The eyeliner game at the Atelier Versace show was on-point. Check out the dramatic winged look here. [Style.com]