15 Creamy Eyeshadows We’re Obsessed With for Winter

Lauren Caruso
by
Cream Eyeshadows Winter
Photo: Imaxtree

Other than wearing cozy layers, having an excuse to binge-watch ‘Friends’ for the umpteenth time, and, of course, a million holiday parties, one of the biggest upsides to winter is that your makeup won’t slide off minutes after you put it on.

The downside, though, is that your skin skews dry for a solid four months (thanks to a combination of a major lack of humidity and awful forced indoor heating systems), meaning your makeup won’t look as dewy as it does in warmer weather. You’ve already swapped your powder foundation for something liquid—so why not apply that theory to your lids, too?

“Cream shadows are easily blendable during the dryer months,” says makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci, who notes that they’re more forgiving on dry, chapped skin. “Plus, satin textures give your eyes an inner glow, and they’re great for a quick application because you can use your fingertip to blend.”

But if you have naturally oily eyelids—a fact that boggles the mind of almost any man, I’ve noticed—cream shadows might not stay put as well as you’d hope. Ciucci recommends M.A.C Paints because “they’re still easily to blend, have a good amount of play-time and don’t dry down chalky. Click through to find 15 more of the best creamy eyeshadows that are perfect for winter.

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.

1 of 15

Mally Beauty Evercolor Shadow Stick Extra, $25 at Ulta

Photo: Mally Beauty
MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Cream Waterproof Eye Color, $45 at MAKE UP FOR EVER

Photo: MAKE UP FOR EVER
RMS Eye Polish, $28 at Need Supply

Photo: RMS
Tarte Double Duty Beauty The Eye Architect Double Ended Liner and Shadow, $24 at Ulta

Photo: Tarte
Maybelline Eye Studio Cream Gel Shadow, $5.99 at Target

Photo: Maybelline
Milk Makeup Eye Pigment, $24 at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
surratt beauty Prismatique Eyes, $38 at Sephora

Photo: surratt beauty
Too Cool for School Dinoplatz Eye Shadow on Flatiron, $18 at Nordstrom

Photo: Too Cool For School
Twinkle Pop Eyeshadow Stick, $28 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Marc Jacobs
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, $30 at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour, $29 at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier
Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes, $17.50 at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
Shimmering Cream Eye Color, $25 at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
Bella Eyes Gel Powder Shadow, $5 at Milani

Photo: Milani
Eyeshadow 101 Crème-to-Powder Eyeshadow Stick, $18 at Julep

Photo: Julep

