Cream Eyeshadows: Which Ones To Try This Summer

Cream eyeshadows have been a staple in our personal makeup bags for awhile now. While we tend to stick to powder eyeshadows in the winter, the minute it gets warm outside we crave a creamy product that glides on easily in one simple step (we don’t even have to use a brush if we don’t want to!) We’ve also discovered that cream eyeshadows make a great alternative to a traditional eyeshadow primer or base due to their often long-wearing and crease-resistant formulas. When combined with a powder shadow on top, they help to intensify the color of our shadow and make it last all day.

Given how much we love cream shadows, we thought it’d be helpful to round up a shopping list of our favorites for you to try. From inexpensive drugstore gems from NYX and Maybelline New York, to high-end perfection from Chanel and Make Up For Ever, we’ve found the absolute best (and most long-wearing!) to help you decide which ones to try first or, if you’re a seasoned collector like ourselves, which ones to add to your collection!