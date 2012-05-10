Cream Eyeshadows: Which Ones To Try This Summer

Cream eyeshadows have been a staple in our personal makeup bags for awhile now. While we tend to stick to powder eyeshadows in the winter, the minute it gets warm outside we crave a creamy product that glides on easily in one simple step (we don’t even have to use a brush if we don’t want to!) We’ve also discovered that cream eyeshadows make a great alternative to a traditional eyeshadow primer or base due to their often long-wearing and crease-resistant formulas. When combined with a powder shadow on top, they help to intensify the color of our shadow and make it last all day.
Given how much we love cream shadows, we thought it’d be helpful to round up a shopping list of our favorites for you to try. From inexpensive drugstore gems from NYX and Maybelline New York, to high-end perfection from Chanel and Make Up For Ever, we’ve found the absolute best (and most long-wearing!) to help you decide which ones to try first or, if you’re a seasoned collector like ourselves, which ones to add to your collection!
NARS is one of the few cosmetic brands that produce cream eyeshadow duos. Their silky, crease-resistant formula is one of the best in the business.
(NARS Duo Cream Eyeshadow in 'Madagascar', $34, narscosmetics.com)
We can always rely on NYX for inexpensive products that pack a punch. This palette of five cream shadows are the perfect combination of color and shimmer - gorgeous for your prom if you're on a makeup budget!
(NYX Glitter Cream Palette in 'Bronze Goddess', $5.99, ulta.com)
MAC's Paint Pots are famous for a reason: whether you use the creamy formula as a base or as your eyeshadow, they last all day long without so much as a crease.
(MAC Paint Pot in 'Blackground', $17.50, maccosmetics.com)
Maybelline's Color Tattoo long-wearing cream eyeshadows come in a vibrant range of colors. While we're not sure they last the full 24 hours as claimed (also we don't advise you try...), they'll take you from day to night with no problems at all!
(Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Eyeshadow in 'Bold Gold', $6.99, ulta.com)
Benefit's cream eyeshadow formula comes in a gorgeous range of neutral shades with just the right amount of shimmer. As an added bonus, they work just as well as a liner as they do as an all-over eyeshadow!
(Benefit Cosmetics Creaseless Cream Shadow/Liner in 'Golden Copper', $19, sephora.com)
This easy to use cream product from Laura Mercier dries into a semi-matte finish that is water-resistant and crease-proof. Their neutral color range makes them perfect as bases!
(Laura Mercier Eye Basics in 'Buff', $24, sephora.com)
No one does long-wear cream products like Bobbi Brown. We are obsessed with how velvety and smooth the formula of these shadows are!
(Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow in 'Velvet Plum', $24, sephora.com)
We also love NYX's cream eyeshadows that come with a doe-foot applicator for easy application.
(NYX Cream Eyeshadow in 'Chestnut', $4.99, ulta.com)
We're big fans of Tarte's Amazonian Clay range, and their waterproof cream eyeshadows are no exception. We love that they are formulated without parabens and sulfates, yet still last forever.
(Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow in 'Shimmering Bronze', $19, sephora.com)
The Make Up For Ever Aqua Creams have long been in our make up bags, and we love the new, bright shades that are perfect for summer.
(Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream in '26 - Purple', $23, sephora.com)
If you want to try a truly luxurious cream eyeshadow, look no further than the Chanel Illusion D'Ombre line. Silky smooth and perfectly shimmery, they are guaranteed to become a makeup bag favorite.
(Chanel Illusion D'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in 'Illusoire', $36, saksfifthavenue.com)
The Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill eyeshadows are a unique cream/powder combination that help you create a wet-looking smokey eye. Plus, they're gorgeous.
(Giorgio Armani High Voltage 24-Hour Eyes-To-Kill Shadow in 'Rock Sand', $32, saksfifthavenue.com)