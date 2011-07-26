Cream Eye Color is a Hit Product for Fall 2011

With a busy few weeks of Fall 2011 product launches and press events behind us, we’re super stoked for the latest beauty products to finally hit the shelves very soon.
Cream shadow has emerged as a makeup must-have across the board–a wide variety of brands have added creamy eye color to their lineups, and we’re crazy about the newest textures and colors. Gone are the slippery, liquid-y formulas that are known to lack color pickup and staying power. This season, it’s all about new crease-resistant matte and opalescent finishes ranging in haute colors that are perfectly on-trend.
We totally didn't buy the "rich, crease-resistant colour that stays put for eight hours" schtick-we've heard it before only to be let down. However, after a day-long test run it was apparent that this is the real deal. The tiny squeeze tubes hold a cream-to-powder formula that we actually like, which makes applying and blending with your fingers a breeze. The twelve colors are beautiful, versatile and easily buildable, and each one is packed with antioxidants, soothing aloe vera, and rejeuvenating caffine and collagen peptides. Our favorites? "Bit O'Honey" provides a warm, champagne nude that will suit any skin tone as a sheer wash or a high-impact eye shadow. "Cute-cumber" is a surprisingly wearable, chic green, and "Pinko Biloba" is an effervescently refrshing pink.
(Clinique Lid Smoothie Antioxidant 8-Hour Eye Color, $19.50, Clinique counters and Clinique.com)
The latest from our favorite mineral makeup brand provides vividly reflective metallic color in a lightweight formula. Wear them alone for a beautiful cream shadow, or layered underneath powder shadow for intensified color and plenty of crease-resistant staying power. They'll work for those with particuarly oily lids, and are safe for sensitive eyes or contact lens-wearers.
(Bare Escentuals Prime Time Primer Shadow, $18, Sephora)
So could these amazing eye shadows rival Peter Philips' genius nail lacquers? In our humble opinion, absolutely. These little pots of gel eye shadow are both intensely shimmering and highly versatile. Its innovative texture ensures smooth application for easy blending or a precise line. And those gorgeous, runway-inspired jewel tones are absolutely perfect for fall, yet wonderfully unexpected for the current summer months. Get your hands on these in stores before you have to go on eBay to find them.
(Chanel Illusion D'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eye Shadow, $36, Chanel counters and Chanel.com)
Thanks to its built-in primer, this cream shadow boasts water resistant staying power. We have yet to test it underwater, but word on the street is that it really does last all day without a crease in sight. The wand applicator is a bit novel-like lip gloss for your eyes-but blending it on with your fingertip is easy. "Beige Blaze" and "Brown Bling" are pretty solid neutrals, and we're really feeling "Platinum Pop".
(Covergirl Intense ShadowBlast, $7.99, Drugstores)