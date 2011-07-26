Cream Eye Color is a Hit Product for Fall 2011

With a busy few weeks of Fall 2011 product launches and press events behind us, we’re super stoked for the latest beauty products to finally hit the shelves very soon.

Cream shadow has emerged as a makeup must-have across the board–a wide variety of brands have added creamy eye color to their lineups, and we’re crazy about the newest textures and colors. Gone are the slippery, liquid-y formulas that are known to lack color pickup and staying power. This season, it’s all about new crease-resistant matte and opalescent finishes ranging in haute colors that are perfectly on-trend.