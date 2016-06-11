10 Quick and Easy Cream Color Picks, for When You Literally Can’t Even

The months between June and September are peak lazy season, because hot weather and everything that comes with it do not a productive person make. Quite the opposite, in fact—when you’re just presenting as a functional member of society for your weekday 9-5 and spending the rest of your time doing the things you’re supposed to do in the summer, chances are you’re not as likely to put forth as much of an effort as you usually do. And your commitment to a rigid beauty routine definitely takes a hit.

Because now is not the time to spend too much energy on anything at all, let alone the act of fumbling with tools, the best kind of makeup is the kind you can smear on with your fingers. Powders require brushes, and brushes are out of the question—and that’s what cream color makeup is for. Anything that comes in a pot, a palette, or a stick and requires nothing but a fingertip to apply? That’s the kind of summer “routine” that makes sense. Here are 10 of the best options on the market, perfect for saving you time and #struggle this season. Summertime and the livin’ is easy, and so on and so forth.