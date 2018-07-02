6 Expert-Recommended Cream Cleansers That’ll Let Your Summer Skin Breathe

Without fail, beauty experts encourage the use of lightweight products in the summer—us included. We’ve rounded up everything from jelly cleansers to tinted moisturizers that promise not to leave your skin feeling suffocated. But these kinds of products aren’t for everyone; especially when it comes to cleansing.

Even if we’ve forgone a full face of makeup, sometimes we want nothing more than a heavy-duty formula that really gets rid of the sweat and gunk on our face. Cream cleansers are typically more popular during the winter because of their heavier consistencies, but according to Dr. Susan Bard, MD, of Manhattan Dermatology Specialists, there are a select few that clogged-pore-phobes can feel good about using this time of year.

Ahead, she shares her top picks for creamy yet lighter-weight formulas that get the job done.

Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser

This drugstore favorite “contains three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to repair and moisturize dry and eczema-prone skin.” Ceramides are the lipids (fats) found in the most upper layers of the skin. Their job is to hold skin cells together and form a barrier that locks in moisture and protects against environmental stressors. They’re used in skin-care ingredients despite already being inside our bodies because over time their effectiveness diminishes, mostly because of our natural aging process.

La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser

Dr. Bard recommends this dual cleanser and makeup remover because it “contains glycerin to help prevent overdrying, and antioxidant-rich thermal spring water to soothe dry, irritated skin.” Glycerin is a colorless humectant—meaning it attracts water—commonly used in beauty products because of its ability to gobble up moisture like a sponge and deliver it to the skin.

Noxzema Classic Clean Moisturizing Cleansing Cream

“Indeed a classic, one of the original cream cleansers contains soy to moisturize and eucalyptus to soothe,” says Dr. Bard. It’s also made with linseed oil, also known as flaxseed oil, which can be a huge help for those with skin conditions such as dermatitis and eczema.

PCA Skin Creamy Cleanser

Dr. Bard recommends this pricier option since it “contains antioxidants and aloe vera leaf extract to soothe the skin.” Those with dry skin will be happy to know it’s also made with yucca extract, which shows up as a lightweight foaming agent that won’t strip the skin of moisture.

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Creamy Hydrating Cleanser

Free of added soap, parabens, and dyes, this lightweight cream was formulated with sensitive skin types and those with conditions like rosacea and eczema in mind.

Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Milk

This cream-based makeup remover and cleanser is “residue free and contains glycerin and dimethicone to keep the skin moisturized, as well as caffeine to help with puffiness.”

