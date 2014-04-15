5 Fresh Cream Blushes We Love

The less tools required for a sound makeup application, the better—and if you’re anything like us, you applied even your powder blush with your fingertips until, oh, sometime around last week. That’s why we love cream blushes: They’re compact, purse-friendly, and super easy to apply. All you need are (clean!) fingers and a solid blending technique. Here are some of our favorite blushes of the cream variety.

MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Blush in 210 ($26, sephora.com)

Just a dab of this highly pigmented pink can be blended into the apples of cheeks with a brush or your fingertips for a seamless finish that goes on smooth and creamy and dries down to a powder that won’t budge.

Stila Convertible Color in Gerbera ($25, stilacosmetics.com)

The sweet, rosy tint of this blush brightens the complexion for fresh, glowy color that also doubles as a sheer lip color.

NARS The Multiple in Maui ($39, narscosmetics.com)

A multi-purpose stick that’s ideal for eyes, cheeks, lips, and body, the creamy formula, powdery satin dry-down, and easily blendability of The Multiple makes it the on-the-go choice for a rosy, pigmented flush.

Revlon PhotoReady Cream Blush in Flushed ($7.79, ulta.com)

For a cheek color that really pops, look no further. This bright fuchsia has a lightweight, almost gel-like consistency that leaves skin looking super dewy.

Clinique Blushwear Cream Stick in Rosy Blush ($21, clinique.com)

All skin tones will love this convenient cream-to-powder stick. It’s pigmented enough to shine through on dark complexions, while fairer tones types will like the neutral, natural rosy shade.

