Blush Blast

In the fall, a rosy cheek looks so pretty and natural on a cold windy day when you’re all bundled up in your favorite knit scarf or sweater, and it’s also a hot seasonal trend this year that works on everyone. Pumping up the volume on that flush can make cherub cheeks look even more glowy and radiant and choosing the correct formula can improve the look of the skin.

If your skin is dry or you have more mature skin, opt for cream blush formulas like Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sheerest Cream Blush that will add moisture and dewiness to the skin and contains antioxidants to improve the texture and feel of the skin. To give the appearance of youth, always choose shades of pink and rose to bring a realistic color and life to the skin.

Apply cream blushes on top of foundation and blend on with your fingertips. Swirl in circular motions on the apples of the cheeks only for day and for night, continue it back to the hairline. If you ever over-do the blush simply use a non-latex sponge dipped into a little foundation to buff it down to the perfect flush.

For normal to oily skin use a powder blush in a sheer bright formula like Benefit’s Bella Bamba — a 3-D Brightening Pink Face Powder (available in February 2011). It has a golden shimmer and glow to it that gives a more 3-D look to the skin, making it more multi-dimensional. Use a large fluffy powder brush to apply it to the apples and along the hairline, and if you apply too much, just use a sweep of translucent powder over top to even it out.

If cheeks are your feature focus and you decide to use these types of blush to play them up, then make sure the eyes and lips stay really soft. I like to use just a highlight on the eyes under the brows and on the inner corners and then lots of black mascara on top and bottom lashes. This gives a flirty, fresh look. Keep lips moist with tinted balm or a moist, really natural lip color.

Try on blush in the Makeover Studio!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.