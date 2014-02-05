The Craziest Things to Happen at Fashion Week: Beauty Bloggers Tell All

There's nothing like an insider telling you the craziest things that really happen at fashion week — and we got seven insiders to spill.
"The craziest thing for me was the DEVASTATING news that Patrick Swayze passed, which I learned at a fashion week party OK! Magazine threw for then new contributing beauty writer Kim Kardashian in 2009. We all belted out the select musical stylings of Eric Carmen ("Hungry Eyes") and poured out some Kir Royal in honor of Johnny Castle. It was an apt tribute, if too soon."
— Amber Katz, Rouge18.com
"It was my first fashion week. I was backstage at a show, which was this enormous warehouse situation. Everything was dark and the music was really loud. I waited for nearly two hours and no one came out. Not the models, not the hairstylists, etc. It was just the PR people and anxious beauty editors standing around. I had to get to another show, so I decided to leave without doing any interviews or seeing any of the looks. But, when I tried to leave, the models were rehearsing in the hallway that led to the exit, and I was told by security that I couldn't be in the hallway with them. So I decided to look for another exit, and found one all the way at the other end of the warehouse. When I opened the door, there was nothing past it — just the Hudson. Then an alarm went off, because apparently this was an emergency exit. I turned around to see a security guard walking towards me. As soon as she reached me, I burst into tears. I told her what happened, and she said, "Lucky for you, I don't give a f*ck about models." She escorted me out by walking closely behind me through where the models were rehearsing, and then kind of just dumped me out the front door. When I turned to thank her, she was closing the door in my face — almost as though she was actually just throwing me out of the show."
— Gabrielle Korn, Beauty Assistant at Refinery29.com
Photo:
Rockie Nolan
"My very first fashion week, I was invited to a breakfast at Robert Verdi's Luxe Lounge. I was a big fan and had never met him before, so I was very excited. As I walked off the elevator, I saw some girls I knew and excitedly waved — and promptly walked straight into his (SO CLEAN THEY ARE DECEPTIVE!) glass door. It's a miracle I didn't break my nose, but I did have a fairly grotesque bleed. Our initial meeting involved his assistants running to get me tissues. If he wasn't so incredibly nice, I may have never survived the mortification."
— Aly Walansky, ALittleAlytude.com
"The craziest thing to ever happen to me during fashion week was a few years ago when I was invited to a party by some publicist I'd never met before. I went with a close friend who also worked in the fashion industry and was shocked to find a party with no fashion. Just weird chains and leather bondage looking gear. I looked around trying to find a face I might recognize but only found kind of worn down looking middle aged men. Somehow the publicist I had never met invited me to a runway show that was actually a secret fetish club in the garment district. Needless to say, the diet coke was flat, so I left."
— Bryce Gruber, TheLuxurySpot.com
"I had someone 'impersonate' me once at fashion week! At Bryant Park, before the days of everything being done electronically, publicists at the "front of house" would have large black binder with all of the RSVPs/invitees printed on them, and would just tick your name off with a highlighter once you checked in. The first day of fashion week, I had met someone who after some small chat asked for my business card; which I stupidly handed over. This person then proceeded to talk her way into shows that I both was and wasn't invited to, presenting my business card when needed! I found out because I kept going to shows and occasionally a publicist would say "you're already checked in," would describe who checked in (if they remembered) and I pieced together who it was. The final bit of evidence? I checked in, walked over to my seat, and she was sitting right in it. I mean, if you are going to pretend to be someone who may also show up, at least don't sit in the seat that literally has her name on it!!!"
— Julia DiNardo, Fashion Pulse Daily
"Craziest thing to happen to me during fashion week was filming a interview with a fellow blogger, only to be punked by the VP of one of my favorite beauty brands. Said VP had us convinced that he was a law enforcement official, and that it was illegal to film in front of a telephone booth. Joke was on us when he told us who he was!"
— Adina Zilberman, KraseyBeauty.com
"The craziest thing that I've seen at fashion week? I feel like I could write a book (or at least a really long blog post), but my favorite story, hands down, is from my very first fashion week. My friend and I got to a show really late and had to stand in the back because they had already filled our seats. We were fine with this, but apparently some other girls were NOT and one of them started pushing the people in front of her so she could "see" better. The people in front of her didn't take well to this and one of them turned around and pushed her right back. It turned into a full-on girl shoving match until security finally came over and made them leave. Don't get in between a girl and her fashion, guys."
— Jamie Stone, QueenoftheQuarterLifeCrisis.com