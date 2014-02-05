The Craziest Things to Happen at Fashion Week: Beauty Bloggers Tell All

"It was my first fashion week. I was backstage at a show, which was this enormous warehouse situation. Everything was dark and the music was really loud. I waited for nearly two hours and no one came out. Not the models, not the hairstylists, etc. It was just the PR people and anxious beauty editors standing around. I had to get to another show, so I decided to leave without doing any interviews or seeing any of the looks. But, when I tried to leave, the models were rehearsing in the hallway that led to the exit, and I was told by security that I couldn't be in the hallway with them. So I decided to look for another exit, and found one all the way at the other end of the warehouse. When I opened the door, there was nothing past it — just the Hudson. Then an alarm went off, because apparently this was an emergency exit. I turned around to see a security guard walking towards me. As soon as she reached me, I burst into tears. I told her what happened, and she said, "Lucky for you, I don't give a f*ck about models." She escorted me out by walking closely behind me through where the models were rehearsing, and then kind of just dumped me out the front door. When I turned to thank her, she was closing the door in my face — almost as though she was actually just throwing me out of the show."

— Gabrielle Korn, Beauty Assistant at Refinery29.com