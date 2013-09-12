Must-See Looks From Fashion Week: Fembots, Strippers and Tweety Bird

We love grabbing real life inspiration from New York Fashion Week as much as the next girl, but what really excites us is the creativity that goes into some of the crazier looks. Key shows tend to be our favorites each season for the wild, inspired looks that they send down the runway. For spring 2014, three of our must-see shows were The Blonds, Betsey Johnson, and Jeremy Scott. Why? Because we know that when it comes to hair, makeup, and nails at these shows, the “fresh faced and nude nails” look is never in the cards.

More than ever, these designers delivered this season. Betsey’s girls were inspired by Helena Bonham Carter fembots, The Blonds created more than 30 nail designs inspired by their favorite blonds, and Jeremy Scott took cues from hot rod cars and “1950s strippers.” All in all, these three designers created looks that can only be described as “must-see,” so take a look at the best looks in the slideshow above!

More From Beauty High:

Badgley Mischka Shows a ’70s Red Carpet Mermaid Look for Spring 2014

Dick Page at Marc by Marc Jacobs: “Apply This Eyeshadow Like a Windshield Wiper”

Rodarte Creates a Take on the LA Girl With Zebra Extensions