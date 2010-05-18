Crazy Celebrity Hair At Cannes – When Updos Attack

Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes 2010 Film Festival. Photo: INFevents.com

Ahh Cannes, where tans are fully realized before summers official inception, where the latest masterpieces of cinema are celebrated, and where, if this latest film festival is any indication, there are some seriously outrageous updos on display.

Dont get me wrong; I have nothing against an updo. A simple onethink French twist, a classic chignon, a fancified ponytailalways feels chic and timeless. But simple wasnt the word to describe the bizarre, gravity-defying dos that hit the red carpet last week. Salma Hayeks hair likely began as a ballerina bun before veering into oversize nest territory, while Diane Lane, Kate Beckinsale and Aishwarya Rais updos vied for the awards of high, higher, highest Rai won, by a, um, hair.

What do you think of the entire parade of exaggerated, overly shellacked updos? Would you try them out yourself or is this purely beauty folly? Let us know in the comments!



Kate Beckinsale at ‘Robin Hood’ premiere. Photo: INFphoto.com



Salma Hayek at ‘Il Gattopardo’ premiere. Photo by Venturelli/WireImage

