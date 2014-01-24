Of all the awards shows happening this season, the Grammys is easily one of the best red carpets to watch. Celebrities pull out all the stops with wild hair and crazy makeup, choosing to wear their most creative looks that would be out of place at more serious red carpets (we’re looking at you, Oscars).

In honor of the Grammys on Sunday — P.S.A. Beyonce and Jay Z are performing, so make sure you tune in — we’ve pulled together the 10 craziest Grammy red carpet looks of all time. From Christina Aguilera’s blue and platinum braids to Nicki Minaj’s leopard print wig, looking back at the crazy looks is making us that much more excited to see this year’s red carpet.

More From Beauty High:

SAG Awards Red Carpet: Best Beauty Looks of the Night

50 Best Red Carpet Looks of 2013

Grammys Nail Art: How to Get the Exact Manicures From the Red Carpet