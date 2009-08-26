This summer I have been just crazy for pink makeup — lips, cheeks, nails and even highlighter all in shades of pink. Usually doing your face in all pink tones could look silly or too matchy matchy, but as long as you use a variety of pink tones, you can actually make a sweet and lovely face.

On the eyes, stay away from bright or true pinks as they can make your eyes look tired and irritated. Opt for shimmering pale champagne pink that can be swept across the entire lid from the lashline to the browbone. I like the highlight shade in the Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eye Shadow Palette in Metallic.

You can also sweep it across the top of the cheekbone for a subtle glow that bring radiance to all skin tones. Pair this kind of shimmery eye with a soft brown eyeliner for balance. Finish it off with a healthy dose of brown mascara to help define and accentuate your lashes.

For the cheeks, swirl on a bolder, warm rosy cream blush in a floral color like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sheerest Cream Blush in Bloom. This color compliments your shimmery pink eye and keeps skin looking flushed naturally.

On the lips, opt for a sheer bright pink like Lipstick Queen Pop Art Gloss in #8, a fab sheer strawberry pink. For a more intense look, try MAC Lipstick in Lustering.

I like to keep my toenails on the lighter side — the main bold focus of this look is the cheeks and lips so the light eyes and toes help create a balance. My favorite nail polish is Essie Pink Lemonade — It always looks good on the skin whether you have a tan or not.

Give this look a go and be ready to be pretty in full pink!