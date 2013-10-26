Crazy False Eyelashes That Are Basically Costumes on Their Own

Not feeling the whole head-to-toe Halloween get-up thing? You can still show some spooky holiday spirit with a set of incredible false eyelashes that are sure to win you points. Bonus: They’ll also make your peepers pop.

Check out five of our favorite falsie finds, along with some ideas of what costumes they could help you represent.

NYX Special Effects Lashes

These cobalt stunners could channel an artist, rocker, or even alien, depending on your preference. Or, use them to pay homage to (sadly) fictional male model Derek Zoolander: Wear a gray monochromatic outfit and these lashes, then tell people your costume is “Blue Steel.” (Midnight Waltz lashes; $6.50; Nyxcosmetics.com)

Illamasqua Bat Lash Duo

Go traditional with these handmade bat-wing inspired lashes. They come with a bottle of festive black glitter nail polish, adding some extra edge to your look. Don all black to complete your non-costume. (Bat lashes; $22; Sephora.com)

Baci Brown and Beige Feather Eyelashes

Falsies and feathers are a natural combination. These brown beauties are ideal for creating an easy-peasy owl costume: Just stick these on and say “who?” a lot — people will get it. (Feather eyelashes; $7.99; LingerieDiva.com)

Peacock Feather False Eyelashes

For an even more dramatic avian look, these peacock feather falsies are sure to get you some attention. With this kind of plumage on your eyes, you won’t need much else to make a statement. (Peacock lashes; $5.99; Partycity.com)

Rainbow Feathers False Eyelashes

From Shu Uemura’s Blossom Dream Collection, these colorful, pastel lashes could represent a myriad of enchanted costumes, from nymph to butterfly to fairy princess. Or, use them to create a softer Rainbow Brite-inspired look. (Rainbow feather eyelashes; $25; ShuUemura.com)