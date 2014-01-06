The Most Ridiculous Diets (So You Don’t Waste Your Time)

We’ve all heard of the extreme diets that Hollywood stars use to lose weight, but some of them are just downright ridiculous. From eating nothing but eggs and wine to trying the Tapeworm diet, some fad ways to lose weight should never be tried, and we’re red flagging the most insane of the bunch. Below are eight of the craziest diet claims we’ve ever read. Warning: Please do not try at home.

Tapeworm Diet: Claiming that the person will lose weight because a tapeworm is eating any food they eat isn’t necessarily false, but it is incredibly unhealthy. Because the parasite feeds off of the vitamins and nutrients from the host’s food, it can lead to complications such as seizures, strokes and possible death.

24/7 Sleeping Diet: Also known as the Sleeping Beauty diet, this claims that you’ll lose weight because you’re literally sleeping all day, so there is no time to eat. This diet sedates the person because there is no fuel without any food, but this diet can actually lead to weight gain and obesity.

Apple Cider Vinegar Diet: Back in the ’50s, claims were made that drinking apple cider vinegar would help to burn fat rather than store it, so it would help the drinker to lose weight and lose cholesterol. The only way that apple cider vinegar helps you lose weight is if you also cut calories, in which case there’s not much difference between that and water.

Baby Food Diet: An internet phenomenon, the Baby Food Diet replaces your food with baby food and snacks, claims that 14 jars of baby food a day will keep off weight that you’ve already lost because of the smaller portions and lower calorie counts.

The Chewing Diet: The chewing diet claims that prolonged chewing of your food (up to 100 chews per bite) would help you to lose weight. While it’s a completely false claim, it also makes meals last much longer and it can essentially make you hate the food you’re eating.

Cookie Diet: Don’t get too excited, because it’s not just any old cookies you can eat on this ridiculous diet. Created by Dr. Sanford Siegal, the dieter can eat the hunger-controlling cookies each day, which amount to 800 calories. The dieter is recommended to not exercise because of the low caloric intake, which can lead to weight gain and once the diet is over, all of the weight is essentially gained back anyway.

Wine and Eggs Diet: If you weren’t disgusted enough by the title of this diet, perhaps the fact that it’s designed to feed the person almost 10 eggs and an entire bottle of wine per day, with nothing else. Claiming to help you lose weight and detoxify your system, this diet is absolutely insane.

Martha’s Vineyard Diet: Not quite ready for weekly colonics? Don’t try the Martha’s Vineyard diet, which consists of drinking most of your meals and getting weekly colonics and enemas to help you detox and lose weight. Getting a colonic does detox your body, but regular appointments to get colonics can completely derail your body’s natural digestion and can cause health complications.

Image via Hiroshi Wantanabe/Getty Images