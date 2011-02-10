The Crazy & The Demure: Hair from the 2011 Couture Runways

There was just something about this past spring 2011 couture season that put hair styling directly in the spotlight. We’re not sure if the recent move toward more minimalist designs have sparked a more avant-garde take on hair, but whatever it was, we say bring it on! See the slideshow for our favorite looks, which range from the fantastical to the sophisticated.

1 of 4 Would you expect anything less than an ultra high - insanely spikey faux hawk for Jean Paul Gaultier's British punk and Can-can inspired collection? We didn't think so. The sleek and post-modern looks at Giorgio Armani Privé were complimented with some swoop and sleek hair details; Oribe created a wrapped hair look that was offset by dramatic, purple-stained lips. It was very obviously all about the hair, with just a slash of bright eye shadow, at Valentino. The style was almost severly pulled back into uber-tight braids, which gave a child-like rapport to the overtly feminine, sophisticated clothes. Calling upon Dior's New Look and the exaggeration of the feminine, hair went on a marvelous trip back in time to the '40s in the hands of Orlando Pita, using hairspray and rollers at liberty to create a replica of the movement and the folds found in the clothing. Next slideshow starts in 10s PROJECT 10 2011: Brands to Watch





