Crazy Busy Beautiful Is Finally Here! And a Book Tour, too!

Beauty can be overwhelming. Walk by the cosmetics counter or into any drugstore and you’re suddenly surrounded by thousands of products promising to make you look younger, fuller, lusher, thinks and just about every other “er” you can think of. It sounds too good to be true and most of it is. But who has the time to navigate all the beauty myths out there (or even their own makeup bag!) to find the tricks that will help you be your most beautiful? Can it really be that hard to look and feel your best?

Not anymore! I am opening my beauty treasure chest and sharing hundreds of beauty tips and secrets I’ve learned on “What Not to Wear” and my years as a makeup artists. My new book Crazy Busy Beautiful: Beauty Secrets for Getting Gorgeous Fast is for all the women who are crazy busy but also want to be beautiful without spending hours in front of the mirror and their life savings on creams and powders.

Organized by feature, the book covers everything from eyes and brows to cheeks and skincare, and includes travel tips and ways to channel your inner glamazon! Whether you’re looking for a suggestion on summer skincare of the best way to wear fake lashes for a night on the town, each tip is easy to follow and the full-color illustrations throughout the book make getting gorgeous that much more fun.

From creating perfect smoky eyes to a sneaky lip trick for glossing your lips on the down-low, Crazy Busy Beautiful is chock-full of tips for daytime routines, nighttime glamour, travel and every other time you want to look and feel beautiful in your crazy, busy life!

Look for Crazy Busy Beautiful: Beauty Secrets for Getting Gorgeous Fast on bookshelves everywhere March 30th 2010. ($13!)

I can’t wait for you all to read it!

P.S. I'm hitting the road!!!

