Crazy Busy Beautiful Book Launch Beauty

Recently I threw a fun and fabulous book launch party at New York’s hot private club Norwood for my new book Crazy Busy Beautiful. I chose a teal Zac Posen dress (that fit like a glove only after a week of 2-hour-a-day workouts and no carbs or alcohol) and gold YSL sky-high heels.

I wanted my makeup to be playful, but not overwhelming and decided to go with fun eyes and glossy light lips. I used almost my entire line of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired Carmindy products with a few things I don’t make thrown in the mix. This is what I used and how I created my look exactly:

First off, I rubbed on my Luminizing Face Primer all over my face and my body for a radiant glow and soft smooth skin. Next I applied my Your Skin Makeup in Creamy Beige all over my skin using a non-latex sponge and dabbed on my Fast Fix Concealer in All Over Brightener under my eyes. I then swirled on my Sheerest Cream Blush in Flush to the apples of my cheeks and along the cheekbones back to the hairline. I dusted on my Truly Translucent Loose Powder in Neutralizer all over my skin and then filled in my brows with Lorac’s Brow Pencil in Blonde.

I used NYC Cosmetics Sparkle Dust in Opal Sparkle under my brows and on the inner corners of my eyes and right on top of the cheekbones. I decided to go for a few falsies and applied Ardell Accent Lashes in #301 at the outer corners of my eyes for a fun flirty fringe. Then I smudged my Forever Stay Eye Pencil in Jade along the upper and lower lash line and also in the inside rim of the eyes for a really teal green smudgy look. I swept the lid shade from my Instant Definition Eye Shadow palette in Mountain across my lids and into the crease and then finished my eyes with my Lift and Define Mascara in Black.

I swiped on my Color Comfort Lip Color in Champagne Rose and topped it of with my Natural Shine Lip Gloss in Sparkling Champagne.

I got a ton of compliments about the eye makeup even from a few guys who said they thought my eye make up looked cool and they never notice anything like that! This is definitely going to be one of my fave new nighttime looks for spring!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.