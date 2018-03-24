The Wildest Instagram Beauty Trends of 2018 Thus Far

When 2017 ended, we knew the wild beauty trends weren’t going to end with it. As much as people slammed squiggly eyebrows and fur nails, seeing new trends pop up on our Instagram feeds is always entertaining. Now, only three months into 2018, there’s already a whole new list that has left us questioning, gawking, and thinking, “How the hell?”
Although many of the viral trends don’t seem very appealing, like fishtail eyebrows—we’re still wondering what a “penis facial” is and why anyone would ever want one—there’s always going to be something around the corner in the beauty world. We’ve gathered 10 of the weirdest, coolest, and wildest thus far to make sure they’re ingrained in your mind forever. Even though you might cringe, you know you have to look.
HALO BROW🔥(follow @hannahdoesmakeupp if u see this) lollll so me and @daisyamalie were talking about the fishtail brow trend & then we came up with this😂😂 ~ @sleekmakeup vitality foundation in 04, and solstice highlight palette @sosu_bysuzannejackson primark Dubai lashes @nyxcosmetics tame and frame brow pomade, espresso ~~~ #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeupblogger #beautyaddict #beautyguru #beauty #makeup #lipstick #foundation #eyeliner #nyx #fotd #nyx #uk #sleek #highlight #falselashes #morphe #morphebabes #bretmansvanity #wakeupandmakeup #like4like #eyebrows #featuremuas #mua #makeupartist #mue #makeupartistry #bbdaretoshare
Created this hairstyle back in June but havent posted it as I wanted to develop the idea more, but haven't had time to play Plaid📏📏📏 To book an appointment contact blondiesmelbourne@gmail.com #blondieshair #blondiesofmelbourne #behindthechair #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor18 #plaidhair #tartanhair #plaid
I wish my ribs would form points and my hands would smoothen into mathematically perfect spheres. I have an itch for a hollow cube that fluxes between emitting light and devouring light, and absolutely nothing else. I don’t know how to express anything else right now other than the idea that I just cannot find myself in a physical space.
When he asks if you’re a good catch. 😎 #FishTailBrows 🐠 ___________________ •Highlight/Contour: @FentyBeauty “Linen” & “Amber” •Setting Powder: Ben Nye “Banana” •Shadows: @ShopHudaBeauty @hudabeauty “Rose Gold Palette” •Glitter: @ShopVioletVoss “Snowflake” •Highlight: @MorpheBrushes @BretmanRock “Babe In Paradise” (Use code SADIASLAY for $ off) •Lashes: @LillyLashes “Miami” •Foundation: @TooFaced Born this Way in “Light Beige” •Brows: @AnastasiaBeverlyHills Dip Brow “Ebony” ___________________ #allmodernmakeup#urbandecay#benefit#tutorial#sadiaslayy#tartecosmetics#nyxcosmetics#toofaced#lauramercier#hairmakeupdiary#shophudabeauty#morphebabe#wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupartist#fentybeauty#morphexbretman#babeinparadise#amrezy
Bow brows 🎀 Since Brow trends became very popular the last weeks I thought about inventing my own brow trend. I hope you guys like it! Product details come tomorrow! #browtrend#new#bowbrow#makeup#makeupjunkie#makeupaddict#makeupartist#art#undiscovered_muas#fakeupfix#universalhairandmakeup#featuremuas#hudabeauty#nyxcosmetics#fashion#style#trend#makeupforbarbies#beautiful#beauty#amazing#cute#beautyblogger#blogger#benefit#hair#hairstyle#blonde#makeuplover#look#flawlesssdolls#bebeautymood
Ashen |something simple for today’s look.. do you like it? ☺️ inspired by @callmepolza’s amazing glossy soap brows @limecrimemakeup unicorn queen diamond crusher . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #makeup #mua_underdogs #mua #makeuptutorial #makepart #aspiringmua #brows #blockedbrows #lashes #makeupartist #editorialmakeup #eotd #muotd #motd #makeuplife #makeuplook #makeupjunkie #makeupfanatic1