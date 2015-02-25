Craziest Beauty Looks From LFW F/W 2015-2016

With NYFW behind us, we’ve all just barely caught our breath before London Fashion Week kicked off directly after. We remained stateside for this affair, which was a crying shame because what NYFW’s beauty looks lacked in imagination and zaniness, London picked up the slack and then some. London tends to always throw down when it comes to pushing the sartorial (and beauty) envelope, so we were very excited to see what they had in store this season. Behold, some of the craziest looks from this past LFW!
We've never seen mullets looks so cool as at Ashish. Ali Pirzadeh for L’Oreal Professionnel created the look, plopping dyed fringe pieces on top of tousled, messed up hair for a DIY punk feel. Tough toupee, anyone?
When closed, the models' eyes at Eudon Choi appeared to be just subtly shaded with blues, but then you look at the full "canvas" and wow—this dotted scheme on a graphic pointed template looks so cool. You might call it colorblind-chic.
Fashion East is kind of like the professional non-reality-tv version of Project Runway where designers are selected by the initiative's seasoned panel of judges and mentors and guided in their careers to, at one point, a showcase at LFW. This latest crop of designers pulled out the stops as far as theatricality goes. Full green face paint? Rosy cheeks interpreted quite literally? Star-faced models and rainbow face paint were just some of the show's most eye-catching looks.
Gareth Pugh's collections, let alone the presentation is always in some way just arresting. Love or hate it, you cannot look away. Mac Cosmetics senior artist, Alex Box hand-painted the models' faces with St. George's cross in a statement of liberation and "Vive Britannia!" The veritable Joans of Arc stomped down the runway with chopped up wigs and a gaze that screams Revolution.
Here's something you may never witness IRL—Kendall Jenner gone goth. Of course, this was for Giles Deacon's LFW show, which was a very gloomy victorian spread with tons of black, latex, ruffled collars and of course, black lipstick on paled-out skin. We can't really say we hate this look at all. After all, contouring runs in the Kardashian/Jenner blood, doesn't it?
Some designers like to keep the models' hair and makeup bare to better showcase their clothing, but why not just repeat the pattern of the clothes on the models' faces? Makes sense enough to Simone Rocha, who did just that, with painted flowers on the models' faces to emphasize the floral pattern.
Frizzed-out coifs at Sibling were a cartoonish accent on the models' heads. The shock of pink complimented the clothes well, considering the vibe was very "girly granny." All we can say is... coolest cat lady ever?
Sophia Webster apparently has a knack for the imaginative. Her models—video game pixies from some space world— had just the craziest headpieces on their windblown wigs. A halo of colored balls, for one. While the collection made many a statement (literally), we say that the models themselves looked very much like the statement itself.
What would LFW be without a knock-out presentation from Vivienne Westwood? The celebrated designer has been making punk couture for the past few decades. This season's look was a spray-painted kind of graffiti contour using a poppy red and black on the model's cheekbones, jawlines, brow bones—all the placed you'd normally put bronzer or highlighter. The effect was super pop art and surreal. But then the nails mean business. Nothing says "don't mess with me" like long acrylic claws.