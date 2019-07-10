Cranberry is The Multi-Tasking Skincare Ingredient Missing From Your Lineup

Scroll To See More Images

Antioxidants are one active ingredient with a solid track record of proven effectiveness, backed by ample clinical research and widely endorsed by derms. Generally speaking, Vitamin C-rich citrus formulas tend to get the most attention when it comes to antioxidant products, but cranberry skin care is shaping out to be beauty’s (albeit lesser known) rising star. You probably already know that cranberries are good for your health when you eat them, and they can even help soothe the symptoms associated with painful UTI’s, but applying products infused with the crimson-hued superfood topically offers a slew of complexion-enhancing and anti-aging benefits that you may not be aware of. Just like retinol, cranberries are rich in Vitamin A, meaning that they’re chock full of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial super powers, and as a result help combat anti-aging and acne concerns.

Cranberries actually contain more antioxidants than both broccoli and spinach, and are also rich in Vitamins C, E, and K, which offer defense against free radical damage, correct dullness, and help fade sun spots and acne scars. They also contain essential fatty acids to help your skin retain moisture, unlike Vitamin C and retinols that tend to be irritating and drying. Together, this cocktail of powerful anti-agers helps to soften the appearance of fine lines, combat texture and brighten overall tone, just like your typical Vitamin C serum would. However, unlike your ultra high-maintenance Vitamin C of choice, cranberry is far more stable, meaning the risk of your product turning (and therefore becoming virtually useless) is far less probable. Of course, as with many skincare products, you’ll still want to keep your cranberry-spiked selection in a cool and dark place, but your bathroom cabinet should be just fine.

This anti-acne cleanser is infused with cranberry to keep breakouts at bay, without leaving your skin dehydrated and out of whack. It also contains prebiotics, Lilac, and aloe to keep skin’s pH balanced.

This “plant-powered” serum contains a blend of anti-inflammatory ingredients, including prickly pear, turmeric, and of course, cranberry.

These gentle toning pads cleanse, tone, and remove makeup in one easy-to-use pad. Aside from cranberry, they’re also drenched in slew of other skin-loving ingredients, including Omegas 3, 6 and 9, and rice milk. Our deputy editor, Alana, is also a fan!

This brightening mask not only contains cranberry seed to counteract dullness, but it’s also infused with turmeric — one of the most potent anti-inflammatory actives out there. The cranberry seeds also double as gentle, physical exfoliants to slough away dead skin and impurities.

This multi-use spray gives the skin an instant pick-me-up, whether you spritz it on before applying your skincare or use it midday over makeup for a quick refresh.

This skin-balancing cleansing mask gives pores a deep clean without stripping your skin completely dry in the process. It’s formulated with a white clay base to draw out impurities, dirt and crime, but unlike other comparable products, it doesn’t leave the skin tight or irritated.

This cranberry-infused exfoliant decongests clogged pores, while jojoba beads and deep sea minerals help to boost circulation (hello, glow) and accelerate cell turnover.

