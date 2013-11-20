Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cranberry

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Just in time for Turkey Day, we’re delving deep into why cranberries need to make their way into your beauty routine. Not only do they make for a delectable side dish, but they’re also a beauty wonder. The oil of cranberries can be used to extend the vibrancy of hair color, and it also helps with skin elasticity. Plus, cranberries can be used as an exfoliant to rid your body of dry, rough skin. To give yourself a dose of cranberries, take a look at some of our favorite beauty products containing the super fruit above, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

