Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cranberry

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Just in time for Turkey Day, we’re delving deep into why cranberries need to make their way into your beauty routine. Not only do they make for a delectable side dish, but they’re also a beauty wonder. The oil of cranberries can be used to extend the vibrancy of hair color, and it also helps with skin elasticity. Plus, cranberries can be used as an exfoliant to rid your body of dry, rough skin. To give yourself a dose of cranberries, take a look at some of our favorite beauty products containing the super fruit above, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
Cranberries may be the best thing to happen to your beauty routine since dry shampoo.
This is a triple-milled soap that gently buffs away dry, dull skin while cleansing the body to reveal a smooth complexion. Cranberry is used to help with the exfoliation process, leaving behind its rich antioxidants.
Fresh Seaberry Exfoliating Soap $16.50, sephora.com
An overnight, quick-absorbing gel that strengthens the skin's barrier function and delivers continuous moisture is perfect for the winter time. This mask uses cranberry to help with skin's elasticity.
Dr Jart's Water-Fuse Water Max Sleeping Mask $48, sephora.com
This butter is formulated with super fruits (including cranberries) and shea butter to give your lips an ultra lux feel.
Bite Beauty Superfruit Butter $18, sephora.com
Fill your shower wih the smell of cranberries by using this body polish to naturally exfolliate away dead skin.
The BodyShop Cranberry Polish $10, thebodyshopusa.com
This body butter not only works to moisturize the skin but also exfolliates using all natural cranberries.
Boots Extracts Cranberry Body Butter $10, target.com
Keep your lips super hydrated during these colder months with a lip balm jam-packed with anitoxidants and essential oils, working hard against the cold.
Kiss My Face Lip Balm $2.99, drugstore.com
This shampoo contains cranberry oil, which maximizes the vibrancy of your hair color naturally.
Redken Color Exend Shampoo $24, ulta.com
Cranberry can be found in many scents, and is said to have a calming effect that lingers on the skin.
Demeter Cranberry Frangrance $10-25, demeterfragrance.com