Cranberry Beauty Products That Are More than a Sweet Treat for Your Skin

We all know that one of the best parts of the holiday season is being able to dig into the bounty of holiday dishes that your friends and family bring to the table. One of the best sides that we’re always sure to spoon onto our plate is cranberry sauce. Of course, it tastes great, but believe it or not, cranberries can actually have incredible benefits for your skin as well.

While we’re not recommending you dig your hands into some cranberries from the grocery store and slather them onto your skin, their luxurious oil (you’ll see it on ingredients lists as cranberry seed oil) can work some serious magic on your complexion. It can be purchased by itself as a concentrated oil or used as an ingredient in your favorite moisturizers, masks, and serums.

This bitter fruit isn’t just used for making your skin-care products smell great (though it definitely does just that). Thankfully, when used in moisturizers, scrubs, masks, and more, it provides the skin with tons of antioxidants, which means protection against free radicals and other environmental stressors.

The main benefit of using cranberry seed oil on the skin? It absorbs so quickly and effectively—much quicker than other oils, thanks to its omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9. Your skin will literally soak up all the good stuff. It contains two forms of vitamin E (tocotrienols and tocopherols) that protect the skin, fatty acids that work to seep the beneficial parts of the oil into the skin and hydrate, and antioxidants for even more free radical protection.

Instead of your having to spend hours scouring the web for the best cranberry beauty products, we’ve done you a solid and gathered them all in the slideshow ahead. Click forward and you can say “goodbye” to dull, dry, sagging skin.

Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil

No matter what your skin type, you can likely use some additional moisture. Thanks to this ultra-hydrating facial oil packed with ingredients like cranberry seed oil, grape seed oil, and rosemary leaf extract, younger-looking skin is only a bottle away.

Eminence Cranberry Pomegranate Masque

This mask is essentially like taking vitamins but for your skin. It’s packed with serious amounts of brightening vitamin C, aloe juice to soothe and hydrate, and cranberry seed oil for the ultimate antioxidant protection.

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

Formulated with virgin marula oil, mongongo oil, avocado oil, and cranberry seed oil, you’ll see and feel a major difference in hydration for your lips thanks to this clean beauty product. Swipe it on any time you need some extra moisture, and you can thank us later.

Kiehl’s Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask

Whether dark spots are an issue for you or not, this energizing mask gives you radiance like you wouldn’t believe. Packed with turmeric, an antioxidant great for fighting inflammation, and cranberry that exfoliates, energizes, and renews skin, you’ll be surprised by the look and feel of your complexion after you rinse off this mask.

Derma E Illuminating Rosehip & Cranberry Face Oil

Thanks to pure plant botanicals, essential oils, and antioxidants, hydrated, luminous skin is no longer out of reach. It’s incredibly rich in nourishing vitamins, proteins, and fatty acids that make fine lines almost vanish, rosehip oil that improves the skin’s tone, and cranberry seed oil to provide skin with its best tone and texture.

June Jacobs Cranberry Pomegranate Moisture Masque

This 10-minute mask looks, smells, and makes your skin feel like the holiday season in a jar. Thanks to cranberry extract, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil, a revitalized complexion will be your instant results while better tone, texture, and elasticity will come over time.

Arcona Cranberry Toner

Dab this toner onto a cotton round and let it work its magic—that is cleansing, toning, and moisturizing the skin all in one simple step. Free-radical damage, acne, and dull skin will be no match whatsoever.

Korres Velvet Orris Violet White Pepper Eau de Toilette

If you’re on the hunt for the ideal holiday scent, look no further than this clean beauty pick. With notes of bergamot, black currant, cranberry, and white peppercorn, you’ll be smelling like a seductive holiday dream.

Lush Bûche de Noël Face and Body Cleanser

Your favorite holiday dish just turned into your favorite cleanser. This limited-edition Lush favorite uses brightening mandarins and vitamin-rich cranberries to soften, clarify, and protect skin against free radicals and the elements.

Becca Skin Love Glow Elixir

This proprietary blend of ingredients (cranberry fruit extract, blueberry fruit extract and peony fruit extract, for example) is the perfect prep step before makeup. The lightweight formula seeps into the skin making sure it’s beautifully brightened, hydrated, and soothed.

