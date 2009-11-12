Crack Packets: Eboost

They say beauty starts from within and I tend to agree, especially when it comes to the age-fighting properties of ingested antioxidants. By eating well and applying cosmetics enriched with antioxidants, we encourage our skin from both sides to stay line-free, firm and fabulous. That’s why I infused my entire line of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy with such ingredients as pomegranate, vitamin A and E and aloe.

I always love a quick fix, and really with our crazy busy lives who doesn’t? So I will share with you my little beauty secret about what I like to call my crack packets. I call them this because I can never get enough and covet them like an addict. They are called EBoost and are little packets of antioxidant powders that you throw into your water bottle throughout the day and guzzle on the go. They are totally natural and give you energy, immunity, focus and contain powerful antioxidants like grapeseed, green tea and vitamin c, that will help keep your skin radiant.

We may not always eat perfectly and many of us don’t like taking handfuls of horse pills every morning, so this effervescent bubbly goodness is a surefire way to get the goods easily. I find drinking a few of these a day even helps curb my appetite. Taking care of your yourself and being happy is the best beauty advice I can give, so to start your healthy addiction visit eboost.com.